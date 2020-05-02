This summer we will finally have neither the European Championship nor the Copa América because of the coronavirus, but from 90min we do not want national football to be forgotten.

That is why these last days and for the next few, our experts will choose the ideal eleven of 16 of the main teams on the planet to finally choose the best national team of the century.

Belgium started by hosting the Eurocup alongside the Netherlands in 2000, but their participation was quite discreet and they did not manage to pass the first round, two years later, in the World Cup in Korea and Japan, they would reach the round of 16 before entering a decade of drought. The 2014 World Cup resurfaced again to sneak into the quarterfinals, as well as in the 2016 Euro Cup and in 2018, in Russia, they managed to give the surprise to finish in third place.

1. Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is indisputable in this eleven after becoming the ‘Golden Glove’ in the last World Cup. His debut with the Belgian team occurred in 2011 and since then there have been 79 matches he has played defending the goal of his country.

2. Thomas Meunier

The right-back from Paris Saint-Germain dressed for the first time in shorts with the national team in November 2013 and has accumulated a total of 40 matches with the ‘Red Devils’. A round figure that hopes to continue increasing, as well as that of goals, set at seven.

3. Daniel van Buyten

The central, already retired, who after going through Belgium, France and England shone at Bayern Munich is one of the oldest members of this eleven. His debut came in February 2001 and after 85 games, in the twilight of his career, he decided to leave the team.

4. Vincent Kompany

The other member of the rear center is the legendary Manchester City defender who now combines the technical direction with his last days of play at Anderletch. He debuted with the ‘Red Devils’ in 2004 and his 89 matches make him the seventh most international Belgian.

5. Jan Vertonghen

His 118 appearances with the flamenco team make him the footballer who has worn the Belgium shirt the most times. He debuted in June 2007 and at 33 he still has the rope to continue increasing his record behind.

6. Axel Witsel

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has the merit of being the third player with the most international appearances with a total of 105. Witsel made his debut in 2008 after going through all the categories of the national team since he was under 15 years old.

7. Marouane Fellaini

The charismatic midfielder who currently plays in the Chinese Super League has run his hair around the world in the 87 appearances he has had with the ‘Red Devils’ since he debuted in 2007. He is eighth on the historical list of internationalities for Belgium.

8. Kevin de Bruyne

The talented Manchester City midfielder has not yet managed to sneak into the top ten in appearances for his country, but he has become a member of this eleven on his own merits. De Bruyne premiered in August 2010 and now, after 74 appearances, he is one of the undisputed leaders of this team.

9. Marc Wilmots

The other veteran of this eleven is the ex-midfielder who participated in four World Cups with Belgium in his 70 international matches. The 2002 World Cup was his last major tournament and with 28 goals he is the fifth highest historical scorer of the absolute team. He also led the team between 2012 and 2016.

10. Eden Hazard

The Real Madrid star is the second player with the most matches as a Belgian international with 106 games and the second highest scorer thanks to his 28 goals. Hazard debuted in November 2008 and was the captain of the ‘Red Devils’ in the feat they accomplished in Russia.

11. Romelu Lukaku

The prodigious striker for Inter Milan has 84 matches as a Belgian international in which he has taken advantage of scoring 52 goals that make him Belgium’s all-time leading scorer.

