Year 2019. Dancer Markus Bellamy is sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States for murdering her boyfriend. Across the pond, the news brings down Valerio Pino, who had a brief but intense relationship with the murderer when they worked together on one of the most famous programs on Italian television. The scandal surrounded them for a long time in a country where there is still not as much freedom, and even less for the LGBT + community.

After making their relationship public, the dancer, known in Spain as a teacher of ‘Supermodel’, decides to write the book « Love in the dressing room » to calmly expose his love story. « A person who later becomes a murderer before could have been a wonderful person, » he defends in this interview for FormulaTV., knowing that drugs ruined the life of his ex-partner. That night, the killer and victim smoked so much methamphetamine that Markus believed he was seeing the devil, as he stated at trial.

Valerio is at a different time than his triumph on Spanish television. He is no longer afraid to talk about his personal side, even though another of his exes has threatened him for writing the book and its publication has made him lose jobs. He does not get used to it and therefore he has not signed « Love in the dressing room » under the pseudonym oniPo irelaV, his name backwards. « It is understood when you read the book because, at a certain moment, there is a turn, » he adds.

Valerio Pino publishes the book « Amor en el camerino »

In « Love in the dressing room » you relate your relationship with Markus Bellamy, why did you decide to tell it?

It all started ten years ago, in 2010. We both entered as professional dancers of ‘Amici’, a program that in Italy is very famous. We fell in love and lived our history. At the end of the show, it appeared on the cover of a magazine that I had had sex with someone in the back of the stage and in the dressing room. It was a scandal here and for many years I was asked in interviews who the other person was. There came a time when I couldn’t take it anymore and I decided to end this and say who it was.

Two years before going public, that murder had occurred, that surreal moment in which he killed his partner in New York. Despite this, I make his name public, but what I did not want is that the message was simply that we had had sex. It was somewhat frivolous and superficial, so two years ago I decided to write the whole story in a book. I wanted to tell people that during those five months we loved each other, it wasn’t just sex. I published it and now, during the confinement, I took advantage of the time to translate it into Spanish because I realized that I have never wanted to talk about my private life in Spain.

I wanted it to be the first time, but I wanted it to be in a book so that the story was known, because on a television set you made headlines and everything went very fast. It has not been easy because I have received threats from my ex, the Colombian singer Oscar Wilder, who lives in Madrid. He is still in love with me, he is very jealous and he is obsessed with not being related to other names.

What was the impact when you published the book in Italy?

The scandal reopened, but it was the only way to normalize that story and remove everything that was inside. Here on television there is a lot of censorship, in Italy it is not yet something normal.

Do you think the fact that he was a man fueled the curiosity about the story?

I had never said if the person was a man or a woman, no one had a clue except those on the show. Italy is not like Spain, there is no true freedom of expression. It is false, they tell you that there is freedom but it is a lie. And, ten years ago, even more. Surely this was as morbid for being Italy as it is. I had lived ten years in Spain and had become accustomed to another type of communication. In Spain there is more truth, things are said as they are and there is no problem. Here you still have to be careful with what you say, with the people you name, with how you say it …

And is it because of the people on the street or who controls the media?

It is because of culture and who controls the media, there are certain people of power who cannot be touched. I am a character that completely breaks the balance.

Cover of « Amor en el camerino », the book by Valerio Pino

Anyway, it is very daring to talk about the love you felt towards a person who has just been convicted of murder.

Marcus committed the crime in 2016. I wrote the book in 2018, two years had passed. One year after publication, the 20-year sentence came out. It was an ups and downs of emotions, of anger, of pain …

How do you process a person you have loved so much to be convicted of a crime like this?

Too bad, really. The first two weeks I did not sleep. I had a terrible time, crying, thinking it couldn’t be true. The idea that he had killed someone and was in jail, knowing him so well … I felt like I was going to go crazy. He didn’t have his mother’s phone, he was in the United States and I was in Paris … I felt helpless for not being able to do anything. It is very frustrating, a horrible feeling.

Did you ever suspect that he could do something like that?

Never because, when we were working together in Rome, he never showed signs of violence, insanity or aggressiveness. He was a very sweet and calm boy, very hard-working. The only problem was drugs. He took drugs and I tried to help him quit in those five months, but it is very complicated, that has to be done by a professional. In the sentence you can see that the mother of the boy she killed asked « why did you kill my son? ». And he replied: « Madam, your son and I, unfortunately, we got high a lot. I was high at the time. »

Why did your relationship with Markus end?

Because the television program ended and I returned to Madrid and, he, to New York. Markus was still living with a partner with whom he was leaving and, I, in Madrid with the Colombian, although I was no longer with him. We had a rather complicated situation due to distance, due to previous relationships … in the book I detail it better. I went to see him in New York after two months apart but things were very difficult to continue together.

Do you think making this story public has taken its toll on you when working in Italy?

If much. I played one of the most important programs on our television. It is as if it were the Italian ‘Operation Triumph’. It was a shock that I dared to do that and here it was not well seen, it was like a challenge against the normality here, in which everything is censored.

And how are you in the labor section? Have you thought about returning to Spain?

I tell you things as they are because I have no hair on my tongue, precisely because I lived there for ten years. Here they freak out, they tell me that I’m crazy and that I have to shut up or I’m not going to work any more in life. The thing is now that my representative in Spain has not called me for practically a year. I don’t know what to think, I think there is a black hand on Spanish television. Of course I would like to return, but there must be someone who has a hobby and makes me not work, because it is inexplicable. I have no idea who it could be, I have worked a lot in Spain and all this is a bit strange, something smells bad to me.

Valerio Pino in ‘Supermodel 2007’

And would you have any work preference when returning to Spain?

I have been a collaborator for many years in many programs. After ‘Supermodel’ and ‘Survivors 2007’ I was at Cuatro and Telecinco and collaborated almost everywhere. ‘Ana Rosa’s program’, ‘Save me’ … I would like to return as a collaborator, which is what I think I know how to do. But I would have liked to do ‘Your face sounds to me’ or ‘MasterChef Celebrity’, I think it could be very interesting and fun.

In ‘Supermodel’ you didn’t bite your tongue either. Do you think such a program could be done today?

I think so. If I came back today, done with today’s media and context. Almost 15 years have passed and many things have changed, but if a well-made ‘Supermodel’ returned I think it could be well received.

Sometimes you made harsh comments about the physique of the girls, this would be difficult today.

It would have to be adapted to 2020. We have all changed, also the way of doing some programs. If the program were focused well and was done well it could be a format that found its place on television. At least I’d try to offer it and see how it goes.

Going back to what you said about publicly speaking about your private life, have you never done it because you did not want to or because it was not proposed to you?

I did not want. They proposed it to me many times when I worked at Telecinco, they wanted me to sit in ‘La noria’ and I always said no because I was not comfortable. It was not the time, I did not want to be one of the world of the heart, I wanted to highlight more my professional facet. Then time passes and one changes, I am not saying that I will never talk about my life, but I am happy having done it for the first time in a book.

Has it caused any kind of repercussion in Markus’ environment?

No, when the news of the murder and the conviction broke, I didn’t want to know much about the prison he is in or anything. I’m afraid that if I go to see it, I will keep that on my head and crush me. I wanted to wait for the right moment to find out more. Despite having loved a murderer, I wanted to relate what he really was like and what I was like when we met. A person who later becomes a murderer before could have been a wonderful person, one thing does not take away from the other. A few years passed from the moment we met until he killed his partner and, unfortunately, it can be changed. Unfortunately, drugs can lead to total ruin. The message is that.

Is there a harsh episode in the book that can change your public image?

When I moved to Spain, culture entered my skin and I was released from the prison of Italian hypocrisy. When I returned I was short of breath. In the book I speak openly and without filters of every detail of how we made love, I tell the passion as I lived it. It is a story without hypocrisy or falsehood, with no desire to look good or be careful. It was the only way to fight hypocrisy here. It is a cry for freedom and a message against homophobia, and I like that I get closer to the public.