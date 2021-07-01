The idea that dinosaurs had been extinct for 10 million years before the meteorite gains strength, according to a study with computer models

Some of us have grown up among books and books about dinosaurs and have tattooed in our minds that some 65-66 million years ago a bad, very bad meteorite was to blame for currently “only” having a closet full of toys and figures and not a nice triceratops in the garden playing with the cats. And although science confirmed the fatality of the impact of said meteorite, in reference to the hypothesis of the volcanoes, now a recent study suggests that dinosaurs had already been extinct for millions of years prior to the famous impact.

Thus, while it is determined if it was a comet or an asteroid and without avoiding the deadliness of that crash, for this there is a huge crater in Chicxulub (Mexico), what this work published in Nature states is that the number of species of the ancestral reptiles would have dropped drastically already before the meteorite. Something that is not so difficult to believe beyond study, considering that extinction is essentially a natural process, but it also has some very debatable points.

The cold and the survival of the strongest

The detailed work of Fabien Condamine (lead author) and his team captures the research they have done from Cretaceous dinosaur species families, the period that ends with the extinction of the dinosaurs (and also the end of the Mesozoic era, prior to the Cenozoic era). In the selection criteria they were included that they had high taxonomic diversity (many species), that the fossil record was representative in the late Cretaceous and that, in conclusion, there were sufficient data on them.

With this criterion, they served the families Ankylosauridae, Ceratopsidae, Dromaeosauridae, Hadrosauridae (to which the dinosaurs presumably parlanchin belonged), Troodontidae and Tyrannosauridae. Perhaps some of them may sound like us because they have such representative species as the ankylosaurus, the triceratops, the pasaurolopus (another hadrosaurid) or the mainstream tyrannosaurus, which we talked about a few months ago.

Despite including pterodactyls (flying) and dromaeosaurids (reptiles with feathers), they clarify that they did not include birds to avoid bias (many of these species were survivors of the impact). In total they have been about 1,600 studied fossils of 247 species.

What they deduce from their analysis is that the decline of the dinosaurs would have started 10 million years before the asteroid impact, a decrease in the number of species that would also have been a determining factor in the fact that they could not recover as a group after this event. And so the meteorite impact (and the terrifying winter that followed, would have wiped out 75% of life on Earth.

The factors that would have conditioned this decrease in the number of species prior to the meteorite would have been, as they conclude, climate cooling during the late Cretaceous (between 100 and 66 million years ago) and the competencies that exist naturally between species and in which, as Darwin and Wallace would say, the fittest survives, highlighting that the hadrosaurids would have been the successful families compared to other extinct herbivores.

What they have used for this work are computational models to simulate the most probable situations, also taking into account data gaps. In the graphs that represent these simulations we see that they count a decrease in these families especially from the Maastrichtian, the last age of the Cretaceous.

And you, which team of scientists are you from?

The hypothesis of 10 years of previous extinctions, actually, it is not strictly new. In 2016, another study was published supporting this idea, with some family studied in common with the current one, although being much less specific when it comes to pointing out clear causes and alluding to the natural limits of speciation, tectonic movement, climate, volcanoes and many others. We also saw here that the pointing finger of low biodiversity in the Mesozoic had come to point directly at poor T. rex.

The conclusion, in any case, collides with the hypothesis of the asteroid as the only responsible and there are some voices against it. Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, paleontologist and researcher at the University of Vigo (Spain), pointed out in CNN that dinosaurs had already survived similar climatic changes before and that this study would be taking place excessive cooling weight as an extinction factor.

Joe Bonson, a PhD candidate at the Natural History Museum in London, published a previous study with precisely the opposite hypothesis last year, speaking of which, if not for the impact, the dinosaurs would have survived peacefully and they were not in extinction. As he explains in conjunction with the work of Condamine and his team, it is normal that there may be contrary conclusions due to the biases that there are due to the lack of so many fossils and due to subjectivity.

As he points out, the solution would be to find more fossils, which sometimes does not happen for economic and geographical reasons (in his opinion). So it remains to be seen if the successive findings tip the balance one way or the other regarding the possible pre-extinction of the dinosaurs.

