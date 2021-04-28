the idea of ​​researchers to solve the lack of farmers in Australia

With the advancement in robotics we are seeing in recent years that perhaps they could be replacing us in some jobs. For that (luckily) it still seems to be enough, but it is true that agriculture has become a possible case with the appearance of highly efficient farming robots.

We saw it a few days ago with an autonomous robot that removed weeds with laser rays and today we see it with a robot that collects apples. An idea that arises as a result of the fact that, due to the coronavirus, Australia has been short of personnel for the collection of fruits.

Slowly but surely

This is explained in the publication on this autonomous collecting robot, the result of the research of Doctors Chao Chen, Wesley Au, Hanwen Kang and researchers Xing Wang and Hugh Zhou, from Monash University (in Australia). As we can see, at a structural level the robot is basically a mechanical arm connected to a base, so that he takes the apples, rotating them to break the stem and throwing them into a basket.

Behind that apparent simplicity, there are several key technologies that are required to make this robot completely autonomous. It has a series of cameras that work together with a set of deep learning algorithms to recognize the fruits of the tree. That is, it does a processing of shape, orientation and location data to collect it, on which they point out that it has been taken into account that neither the fruit nor the tree is damaged (when the fruit is not harvested well, it can damage the plant or create a predisposition point of rot).

The end of the mechanical arm is … A mechanical hand. The robot has a kind of pneumatic fingers that act as tweezers, as well as a suction system to catch the apple. This suction system helps the fruit to be well taken without damaging the crown or the branches, explains Dr. Chen.

According to the data they expose, the autonomous collecting robot is capable of identifying 90% of the apples in a distance of 1.2 meters. They claim that it takes 200 milliseconds to process each image of a fruit and that it can work regardless of weather conditions.

The tests were carried out in February and March, collecting 85% of the “achievable” fruits (as specified). About 6% were damaged, although it is fruit that can still be sold (but is discarded for certain reasons for direct sale).

We do not know how fast we see the robot act in the videos, but according to the researchers it can collect an apple in 7 seconds if it goes to maximum performance, remaining in 12.6 seconds per harvest if it is started at half power. This speed increases to 9 seconds per block in greenhouses with aligned trees.

At first glance, despite the conviction of the researchers, it gives the impression that it is still a system with room for improvement both due to speed and error rate, taking into account that it is not clear that autonomy implies the displacement of an area to another. Of course, the idea of ​​robotizing agriculture due to lack of personnel is not something new, with a certain alert on the part of workers (when they are not scarce, but quite the opposite) due to the inevitable unbeatable condition of a machine with respect to living being. We will see if this ends up being a solution if the lack of personnel continues.

Image | Monash University