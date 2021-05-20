The iconic Darwin Arch of the Galapagos has collapsed

The ministry noted that while tourists have never been able to glimpse the arch from land (Darwin Island is not open to visitors), the waters off its coast are open and “it is considered one of the best places on the planet to dive and observe schools of sharks and other species”.

The rock structure was 43 meters high, 21 meters long, and 22 meters wide. Only the pillars remain.

“From a scientific point of view, it is part of the natural process. The fall is surely due to exogenous processes such as weathering and erosion, which are things that normally occur on our planet, “explain officials from the Ecuadorian ministry.

In fact, the Galapagos Marine Reserve was designated to protect marine life, and the 19 Galapagos Islands are also recognized as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).