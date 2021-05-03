The Ibiza lizard, unique in the world, will be extinct in nine years

05/03/2021 at 09:22 CEST

The Ibiza lizard, an endemic species (unique in the world) with 22 cataloged subspecies, constitutes a biological treasure that was already on this island long before the first humans settled there. Arrived more than 20,000 years ago on the two islands, their populations have remained unchanged during 4,000 years of coexistence with man, but twenty years have been enough for it to be on the brink of extinction. The cause: the disembarkation, without any control by the authorities, of ornamental olive trees from the Peninsula that arrive infested with snakes, their great predator and before which they are totally defenseless.

The local population has started an unprecedented mobilization to put a stop to this situation. A joint initiative between island institutions and civil society is deploying hundreds of traps throughout rural areas to capture and slaughter snakes, thus eliminating this insatiable predator.

The goal is to install almost 3,000 traps immediately, of which a large part have already been placed. Although the spread of the horseshoe snake (Hemorrhois hippocrepis) has already reached half the island, experts believe that its presence can still be stopped and reduced, and thus save the millennial lizard.

The Pitiusan lizard (which populates Ibiza and Formentera) has developed, thanks to its isolation, differentiated populations in almost all the islets that surround both islands, which are several dozen. Thus, in some of these islets there are bluish lizards, in others they are brown and in others green, in some they have a yellow list that runs through the body and in others, on the other hand, they are black.

“All these characteristics are the exponent of a surprising and fascinating evolutionary history. During Darwin’s bicentennial (1809-2009), many naturalists observed that if Charles Darwin, instead of embarking on the Beagle to go around the world and land on the Galapagos Islands, he had come to Ibiza and Formentera (Pitiusas Islands). ), would have reached similar conclusions, but studying lizards as an example of evolution, instead of the famous & rdquor; finches, says subject expert Antònia Maria Cirer, who has been studying Lacerta pityusensis for decades.

They will be extinct in nine years

For a few months, the problem of snakes in Ibiza and Formentera has had a scientific study that puts concrete data on the situation and gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the problem.

The environmentalologist, doctoral student at the University of Valencia and ex-technician of the Consell de Ibiza Elba Montes has published the study ‘Collapse of the endemic lizard Podarcis pityusensis on the island of Ibiza caused by an invasive snake’ in the Oxford Academic Journals.

The conclusions are clear: the pressure exerted on the Ibiza lizard by the horseshoe snake has already achieved, for now, “that in the middle of the island the lizards have disappeared“Montes affirmed yesterday to this newspaper.

These are mainly the municipalities of Sant Joan, Santa Eulària and Ibiza, the most affected by the first arrival of olive trees infected with snakes at a nursery in this area. “That does not mean that there are still some lizards in that area, but it is that in the other half of the island there are also places with problems,” he clarifies.

Of the 22 subspecies cataloged, one has already disappeared, the one that lived in s’Illa de s’Ora, opposite es Figueral. But another subspecies, that of s’Illa Grossa de Santa Eulària, also has its days numbered. The author of the study herself observed snakes on the islet, “and there are also snakes on s’Illa Murada”, where another of the subspecies lives. The horseshoe snake has also proven to be a good swimmer, which leaves no possible refuge for the legendary lizards, which are a hallmark of Ibiza.

Seeing the rate of spread, which began around 2003, became noticeable in 2010 and has climbed unstoppable until now, Elba Montes believes that the horseshoe snake may end up colonizing the entire island before 2030, at which time the lizard it could be extinguished. This small reptile makes up 56% of the diet of invasive snakes.

“If we had acted earlier, this invasion could have stopped”, says Montes, who affirms that “it has come late” in the fight against this plague. Only in Formentera does the situation seem somewhat more controllable. There, there is a population of ladder snake “cornered against a cliff, quite delimited in space.”

But in Ibiza, all the experts working on this issue agree that it is only possible to contain or reduce the population of this invasive species, but it is almost impossible to eradicate it.

«The problem was known from the first moment, but 18 years have passed and we are as we are“Montes laments.

Under these conditions, are the traps that are distributed throughout the island useful? Elba Montes believes that, if done in a massive and organized way, “they can help minimize expansion.” “It has been seen that these traps work well,” says the technique, which recalls that the Government has now redoubled the placement of these traps with the funds from the eco-tax.

The author of the study considers that, as the situation is, it is urgent to proceed to create colonies of lizards in captivity to form a repository that allows them to face their extinction in the natural environment.

No controls at arrivals

Another of the measures he recommends is something as elementary as “controlling the gates of the snakes, which, surprisingly, has not yet been done.”

«The olive tap is still open. Simple measures could be applied to drastically reduce the arrival of olive trees in the spring months: it would try to avoid the winter months, when the snakes hibernate in the hollows of the trunks, and also those in summer, as they could hide their egg clutches. », Says the environmentalologist in another article published in the latest issue of Quercus magazine.

The massive placement of traps must continue to be another strategy, along with its listing as an Endangered Species. And, despite its critical situation, it still does not appear with this category in the international lists.

In Ibiza, horseshoe snakes reach size records, weight and percentage of fat with respect to its congeners in the Peninsula. “This gives an idea of ​​how well fed they must be and how few natural enemies they have on the island. All of this confirms the serious threat snakes pose to our only flightless vertebrate. If they kill the lizards, an extreme that begins to seem possible, what will be their next easy prey? Let us remember that some birds such as the Balearic shearwater and the Balearic warbler are within reach, “he warns. They could be your next target.

Reference report: https://academic.oup.com/cz/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cz/zoab022/6168145

It may interest you: What are the native species in danger of extinction in Spain and Europe?