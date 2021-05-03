The IBF, the organization most valued by readers

The IBF (International Boxing Federation) is the boxing organism best valued by the readers of ESPABOX, with a 62% of the votes in the last survey carried out on this website.

Second is the World Boxing Council (WBC), which has received the 19% of the votes, while the World Boxing Organization (WBO) with a 14% of the votes, it is third.

Fourth and last is the World Boxing Association (WBA) with a 5% of the votes.

We launch another survey on the result of Joshua vs. Fury, which will probably be played in the month of August:

