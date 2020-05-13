A lot of caution and a lot of fear (futures: -1.5%), that is what is now in the markets. Wall Street closed the last session in negative and in Asia there has been a day of mixed and moderate movements while investors they are still very aware of a possible increase in coronavirus cases as countries start their de-escalations.

Countries like China, South Korea or Germany have eased the blocking restrictions, which is considered progress, but at the same time have seen an increase in the rate of new Covid-19 cases. “The rate of new infections has not been huge, but it was enough to raise some eyebrows. Governments have navigated through the pandemic so far, so they are likely to be able to cope with any resurgence along the way, “explains David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Antony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, warned on Tuesday that “suffering and death” they could be a consequence of a reopening of the economy too quickly. The S&P fell more than 2%, as did the Nasdaq, after six consecutive days of gains.

Jerome Powell, President of the Federal Reserve will speak today at around 3pm Spanish time. Investors will listen carefully to what it has to say about the crisis and about future changes in monetary policy.

As for the Ibex, it rebounded on Tuesday, supported by the increases in a series of great values, among which Inditex and Telefónica stand out. However, everything remains the same. “We continue to hold the minimum above supports but there is no gasoline to attack resistance,” says José María Rodríguez, analyst at Bolsamanía.

“The danger, as we are commenting in recent days, is in the clear weakness of our selective, which more or less continues to bear the rate. Meanwhile, the ‘boss’, that is, Wall Street, continues very strong. The moment they decide to take a little and well-deserved rest there, here we will suffer as always “, Rodríguez warns.

The oil market recovered on Tuesday – crude oil falls slightly today – as supply problems encouraged prices. On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it will cut production by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from June. In April it was announced that OPEC + would cut production in May and June by 9.7 million bpd, representing a very sharp drop in production. In July, cuts will begin to decrease and production will decrease by 8 million barrels per day for the rest of the year. In recent hours, it has been reported that OPEC + would intend to maintain the 9.7 million bpd cut beyond June.

Stay tuned for the UK GDP today. At the business level, they publish medium-sized companies in Spain.

