The IBEX will maintain its upward trend in summer, although with slight corrections

Madrid, Jun 20 (.) .- The main Spanish selective, the IBEX 35, will prolong in the summer months the upward path that it has registered so far, according to the experts, who, however, also expect slight corrections and lateral movements with which the market can gain momentum to close 2021.

Analysts say that these corrections would be logical after the strong “rally” experienced in equities worldwide in the first months of the year, and believe that they will be an opportunity for investors, and not a time to get nervous.

In the accumulated of the year, the Spanish Stock Exchange reaches a revaluation close to 12%, and in the rest of the world the vast majority of the indices are trading at or very close to annual highs.

Some even reach all-time highs such as the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq, and the S&P 500, in the US, or the Dax in Frankfurt.

In statements to ., José Lizán, manager of Magnum Sicav at Solventis, describes the moment as “stock market euphoria”, because the market has welcomed the strong economic reactivation after the pandemic with great optimism, with an increase in the prices of raw materials and “commodities” that has driven certain sectors.

In this context, it is probable that during the summer season there will be corrections in certain cyclical sectors, although the underlying trend, which is positive, will continue.

“The logical thing would be to see corrections during the summer that should be taken to increase weight” in the portfolios, adds the expert.

This idea is shared by the director of Variable Income of ATL Capital, Ignacio Cantos, who does not rule out corrections, but not important, in the market this summer, and that will suppose, in his opinion, a good moment to position himself for the last part of the year.

In this sense, he explains that in a period in which there will not be many relevant references that make the market move, the focus of attention will be on the business results for the second quarter of the year, which will be published in July, and that, as are expected, they could almost double last year’s.

Read more

The director of financial investments at Mutualidad de la Abogacía, Pedro del Pozo, also considers that, in a context of “powerful” economic recovery, a “skyrocketing” price hike, and price multiples at maximums, “sustained all of this. because of the low interest rates and the word from the central banks that everything will continue like this, “the trend cannot be other than positive.

“As long as this confidence is maintained, it will be very difficult to oppose the bulls in the stock market,” says Del Pozo, who, however, warns that the turning point that could mark the trend of the holidays will be if “cracks appear in general thinking “that inflation is not being as cyclical as central banks say.

“Probably, this is the highest risk that we can have in the short term”, clarifies Del Pozo, who considers that the market trend may be affected by some “very significant change in the messages of the central banks”.

The head of equity at Imantia, Francisco Blasco, also recalls that in the last two months the stock markets have experienced a lateral movement of consolidation after the significant increases in the first part of the year.

In this context, it expects that, unless there is an unexpected turn in the current situation, the stock market indices, supported by good corporate results, higher than expected economic growth and “exhaustive” monitoring by central banks, could record new yearly highs.

(c) . Agency