The European stock markets will seek to extend the increases this Friday (futures: + 1%) after Asia has done well this morning after learning that China and the US have held a call to lower tensions between the two countries. This, after the accusations of the second to the first on the authorship of the virus, and the angry response of the Asian giant. Precisely these tensions caused the sharp falls in the bags on Monday. Waiting for what he does today, the Spanish selective is left around 3% in the weekly accumulated.

The American trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, his Chinese counterpart, Liu He, and the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, have had a phone call. The two largest economies in the world have agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation. reported early Thursday morning.

“Both parties noted that should strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperationstrive for create an atmosphere and favorable conditions for the implementation of phase one of the economic and trade agreement between the United States and China, promoting positive results, “said the note from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

This means a relaxation of the hostilities that were brewing between Washington and Beijing after the President Donald trump He will accuse China of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak and threaten to nullify the bilateral trade pact between nations.

Last week, the President of the United States threatened new tariffs against China after claiming that there was evidence linking Covid-19 to a high-security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pathogen was identified late last year.

This is one of the highlights of the day. The other is the US employment report for April published today and reflecting the depth of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy across the Atlantic. The monthly report is expected to show that 22.1 million jobs were cut last monthwhile the unemployment rate It will skyrocket to 15.2% from a 50-year low of just two months ago from 3.5%.

In the meantime, the ibex remains boring, without piercing resistances or abandoning supports, experts from Bolsamanía point out. “For a month we have been talking about the support we have in the last bullish gap, the one with 6,580 points. ‘Gap’ that has not been closed, but has been completed. Which means that the implications of this as a support remain intact. And above, on the resistance side, we have the bearish gap this Monday in the 6,923 points and above April highs at 7,210 points. Within this boredom the only thing to hold onto is the fact that the broad bearish lateral movement for almost a month now is driving the Stochastic Oscillator to oversold. And experience tells us that, under normal conditions, when we have similar daily oversold readings, prices tend to rebound in the short term. “, explains José María Rodríguez, analyst at Bolsamanía.

