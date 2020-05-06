Investors will be very aware of this Wednesday April PMI services expected “catastrophic” for Spain and Italy. Michael Hewson, director of analysis at CMC Markets in London, points out that “the services PMI that was known yesterday in the United Kingdom, and that marked a record low of 13.4, was the ‘warm-up’ for today’s numbers in Spain, Italy, France and Germany, which they are also about to reach historical lows and even lower in the case of Spain and Italy“

“The pain will be more acute in Spain and Italy, who have seen their tourism industry completely wiped out this year, as their potential clients are kept away, either by being locked up or losing their jobs. This will be a blow to both countries, who have suffered a lot in the last ten years as a result of the European debt crisis, and who depend on tourism to obtain billions of euros of income, “adds Hewson.

PMI services from Spain are expected show a drop from 23 to 10, while that of Italy is expected drop to a barely credible record low of 9. As for the numbers for France and Germany, they will stay close to their flash readings from a couple of weeks ago, at 10.4 and 15.9, respectively.

In the business context, today stand out in Spain the accounts of Siemens Gamesa, which has lost 165 million in its second fiscal quarter, with an impact of 56 million due to the coronavirus. In addition, the company has said that the market recovery in India is delayed and affected by Covid-19. Outside of Spain, Credit Agricole figures, among others, will be released.

All in all, European futures come with slight falls of 0.3% after seeing green numbers yesterday in the United States and also this morning in Asia. Across the Atlantic, Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday that the reopening of parts of the nation’s economy now, against the advice of many health experts, it would inevitably cost some Americans their lives. Still, he argued that the benefits outweighed the costs.

“There may be some (deaths) because you won’t be locked in an apartment or house or whatever,” Trump said in an interview on ‘ABC.’ “But at the same time, we are going to practice social distancing, we are going to wash our hands, we are going to do many of the things that we have learned to do in recent times,” he added.

As for oil, it fell positions after the increases of the last days. Brent is trading at $ 30.79 (-0.59%) and West Texas at 24.41 (-0.6%).

Finally, it should be remembered that in Spain the extension of the alarm state will be voted today. The PSOE has secured the support of Citizens and it remains to be seen what the PP finally does.

.