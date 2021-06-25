The IBEX turns around and falls 0.35% but maintains 9,000 points

Madrid, Jun 25 (.) .- The Spanish stock market has turned around after a positive opening and falls 0.35%, but maintains 9,000 points, pending the publication of the final data on Consumer Confidence from the University of Michigan for June and the underlying private consumption deflator for May.

After 10.00 the Spanish selective lost 32.80 points, that 0.35%, and stood at 9,041.30 integers.

In line with the Spanish stock market, Paris also fell 0.10%, and Frankfurt, 0.09%, while Milan rose 0.24%, and London, 0.14%.

In the Spanish selective, the greatest losses were for Iberdrola, with 1.72%, and Fluidra, with 1.60%.

After the losses of these values, the sectors linked to tourism are the most affected, so that IAG yields 1.38%; Aena, 1.12%, and Meliá Hotels, 0.91%, after the decision yesterday by the United Kingdom to expand the “green” list of safe covid destinations, which now include the Balearic Islands but not the rest of Spain.

At the opposite extreme, ArcelorMittal gains 2.66%; PharmaMar, 2.01%; Cellnex, 1.61%; ACS, 0.62%, and Ferrovial, 0.51%.

(c) . Agency