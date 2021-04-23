The Ibex takes benefits in the face of fiscal fears in the US and an increase in COVID cases

Apr 23 (Reuters) – Spain’s Ibex-35 index fell slightly on Friday, after two consecutive sessions on the rise, given the rise in coronavirus cases in some countries and Biden’s new fiscal plan, which includes the largest increase in history in the tax on capital gains and has raised fears of a new wave of taxes in developed countries.

The reduction in risk appetite was to some extent offset by the ECB’s announcement on Thursday, in which it reiterated that it would not change its monetary strategy, thus ruling out expectations that the bank will slow down the purchase of loans in the short term. bonds even if the economy is recovering.

This stance is likely to be maintained next week in the intervention of Jerome Powell, which should push US Treasury yields down.

“Powell has to reiterate the continuation of flexible monetary policy as does Lagarde,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

On the front of the pandemic, vaccination setbacks and concerns about COVID-19 variants postponed a return to normal, especially affecting travel-related sectors. Globally, concerns remained about the increase in cases in India and Brazil.

In terms of macroeconomic data, this Friday the construction permits and housing starts for March are published in the US.

Among the IPO offers in the European market on Thursday, the Spanish fund distribution company Allfunds made its debut on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam with a strong rebound.

In this context, at 07:50 GMT on Friday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 12.40 points, 0.14%, to 8,644.40 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.09%.

In the whole of the week, the Ibex-35 shows a rise of 0.36%.

Among the best-performing stocks, Fluidra, rose 2.23%, and renewable energy groups Solaria and Siemens extended gains from the previous day with increases of 1.84% and 1.55% respectively.

For its part, PharmaMar advanced 2.01% after announcing the approval of a drug in Australia.

At the other end of the table, Viscofan fell 2.58% after the presentation of results, which showed an unfavorable impact of currencies on revenue growth.

IAG lost 2.08%, reflecting the difficulties looming in the short and long term for all airlines.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.05%, BBVA recorded 0.07%, Caixabank lost 0.99%, Sabadell fell 0.63%, and Bankinter revalued 0.80%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica recorded 0.20%, Inditex lost 0.34%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.43%, Cellnex gained 0.06% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.42% .

Outside the Ibex, Codere fell 5% after announcing a debt restructuring agreement that will mean a massive dilution for its current shareholders.

(Information from Flora Gómez; additional information from Stanley White and Kevin Buckland; edited by Tomás Cobos)