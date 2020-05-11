European stock markets start the week with increases (Ibex: + 0.7%) As the world relaxes its measures of confinement. Spain, United Kingdom, France … the different countries are announcing that they moderate the restrictions to contain the virus and this is well received by markets hungry for economies to emerge from this paralysis and begin to reactivate.

This Sunday, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced provisional measures to reopen the economy and public life. Starting Monday, citizens who cannot work from home are “being actively encouraged” to return to work, but avoiding using public transport if possible. People will also be allowed to exercise unlimited starting Wednesday. The children could return to school starting June 1, but Johnson cautioned that Lifting the restrictions will largely depend on the data and the decrease in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile in France, shops and hairdressers are open this Monday and people no longer need travel permits. Toddler schools and kindergartens are also reopening. In Spain, half the population goes to phase 1 this Monday, with a relaxation of the measures as well. The director of the Emergency Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, said this weekend that possibly next week go to phase 1 Madrid, which has not yet fulfilled the necessary conditions for this.

From the USA, the nefarious employment data who met last Friday, with 20.5 million people losing their jobs in April. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has warned that unemployment figures could “get worse before improving.” Mnuchin said this Sunday that the unemployment rate may have already reached 25%, and that the administration continues working to reopen the country.

Business results will continue to be published this week. Otherwise, after the rapprochement between the two countries at the end of last week, at the moment there are no more news on relations between the US and China. Today is going to be a quiet day when it comes to macro data.

