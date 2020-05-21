The Ibex has saved the day by the minimum and has closed flat () after leading the rises in the European stock markets, it has come to advance more than 1%. The escalation of tensions between the United States and China has damaged European markets and they have left close to 1%. Donald Trump, President of the United States, has launched a series of accusations against Xi Jinping, President of China. Trump has said that Xi is behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack against the United States and Europe”.

“It all comes from above,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets Wednesday night. Although Donald Trump has often blamed China for failing to prevent the pandemic, until now he had been careful to ensure that his relationship with Xi remained strong.

Within the Spanish market, the very strong rises of over 50% in OHL have stood out, after Villar Mir sold 16% of the construction company to the Amodios for 1.1 euros per share.

In another order of things, this Thursday talks about that possibility of seeing negative rates in UK. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has stated that the agency does not exclude the idea of ​​reducing loan costs to below zero to address the economic impact of coronavirus. Keep all options on the table “It shouldn’t come as a surprise”He added, noting that this policy had received “contradictory criticism” elsewhere. The pound falls about 0.1% against the dollar this morning.

The minutes of the April Fed meeting were published last night. The document showed that central bankers They are very concerned about the state of the US economy, as well as the prospects. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus. Central bankers are also concerned about the health of the banking system, as they are likely to increase defaults and bankruptcies.

Regarding the macro data for this Thursday, the PMIs known in Europe today show that the economy of the euro zone continued in May mired in its deepest slowdown ever recorded because they followed the measures adopted to control the Covid-19 outbreak. However, economic decline begins to show signs of attenuation At the same time, containment measures are relaxed in some economic sectors. The PMI index prepared by the consultancy Markit shows that the Total Activity of the euro zone it rose from its record low of 13.6 in April to 30.5 in May, its highest since last February.

Also, weekly unemployment claims in the United States have been known. The data has been 2.4 million, which is an improvement from the 2.98 million published in last week’s announcement. In addition, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Index is published.

Finally, the Fed President, Jerome Powell will speak at an event around 6:30 PM Spanish time.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

“The Ibex, despite moving away from the danger zone of 6,420 points (the lows of last week), is listed in the nobody zone. Halfway in round numbers between the support of 6,400 and the resistance of 7,000 points “, explains José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.

“The truth is that until we get out of there we will have no clue about what may be the next big move in the short-term trend. And very careful about drilling last week’s lows because we would begin to look towards the March lows, “says the expert.

