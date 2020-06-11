The IBEX 35 it sinks almost 4%, up to 7,376 points, in fear of a regrowth of the coronavirus. This Wednesday the cancellation of the very popular music festivals of Coachella and Stagecoach in fear of the Covid-19 spreading in the fall. Further, Several US states that were among the first to reopen after the shutdown have reported increases in cases and hospitalizations.

All this after the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates unchanged this Wednesday and indicate that does not expect to upload them until 2022. The Fed also said that The US economy is forecast to contract 6.5% in 2020 before expanding 5% in 2021.

“We are not planning to raise rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about increasing rates“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.” What we are thinking about is providing support to the economy. We think this is going to take some time, “he added.

Investors today are pending the meeting of the finance ministers of the euro zone, in which the 750,000 million European Union (EU) recovery package will be discussed and the succession of the Eurogroup presidency. Nadia Calviño sounds among the favorites to occupy this position after the resignation of Mário Centeno.

In the United States, weekly unemployment claimsThey remain high, although they have dropped to 1.52 million jobs, almost in line with the 1.55 million that analysts had forecast. After these references, the euro it appreciates 0.02% and changes to $ 1.1371. Furthermore, the Brent oil down 7% to $ 38.71; and the profitability of Spanish 10-year bond drops to 0.61%, while the risk premium advance to 103 points.

Meanwhile, as regards the technical aspect of the Ibex, the correction continues after ‘clicking’ in his attempt to exceed 8,000 points. “The selective is losing the 7,400 points, lows of the bullish gap of June 3, and a return to the level of the 7,200 points“explains César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.