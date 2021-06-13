The Ibex shakes its weekly lows perched at 9,200 points

The flat moves gave way to more determined gains on the European stock exchanges this Friday. The hangover of the European Central Bank (ECB) left without arguments those who opted for early sales and purchases were imposed. The Ibex 35 scratched rises of 0.78% to consummate the expected assault on the 9,200 integers. Its last price, at 9,205 points.

In front of those that pull up the selective Spanish, Grifols soared with advances that at times reached 16% thanks to the fact that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is throwing in the towel again in the clinical trial of a drug that would put one of the key business areas of the Spanish pharmaceutical company in trouble. At the close, increases of 8.5%.

In green, the securities closely linked to the tourism sector were also moving. Amadeus added 3.2% to his graph and Meliá Hotels it rose 2% thanks to optimistic messages sent by its management at the shareholders’ meeting held on Thursday.

Inditex closed the day with increases of 0.8% and although in the week in which it presented your quarterly results and his new de-escalation plan was left close to 1%.

On the other side, it was time to correct Enagas, which was down 1.4% after receiving a pessimistic recommendation from RBC analysts. Nevertheless, he managed to stay in zone of annual maximums.

Also Colonial (-1.3%) and Aena (-0.6%) were placed in the least friendly part of the revaluation table.

With regard to the financial agenda of the day, the final inflation data for May in Spain, in which the advance data of 2.7% was confirmed. Something that was not an obstacle for the yield of sovereign bonds to fall again

The ECB’s message went even deeper. The Spanish ten-year bond reached rates of 0.34%, an unusual level in these roles for two months. The week ended at 63 basis points because the strength of Lagarde’s speech also had its effect on a benchmark German bund that returned to -0.28%.