The setbacks from the final stretch of last week give way to some relief to start the week green European bags. The goodness of the frame data that comes to light in the first bars of a session without great references beyond is the main lever of this rebound. The Ibex 35 opens 1.7% higher up to 6,585 points.

The key data of the session comes from Japan, whose second estimate of GDP for the first quarter significantly improves the initial forecast and also the forecasts of the experts. The country has released a contraction of 3.4% compared to 4.6% expected and 7.3% from the previous reading.

The second kind reference also comes from Asia. Singapore it has reported an increase in non-oil exports of 9.7% compared to -5% awaited the consensus of economists. A more than considerable surprise.

The most cyclical cut values ​​are those that are at the forefront of the rebound this Tuesday. The podium of the climbs will be distributed this Monday Repsol, IAG and ArcelorMittal, with advances of between 4% and 5%. Meliá Hotels, Sabadell and Bankia They also add more than 3% to their charts.

After the bell rang, only one value opted for losses, although less than 1%. Was Siemens Gamesa, which later managed to turn green, so that Enagás and Red Eléctrica they became the laggards of the Spanish index.

In the absence of significant corporate developments in the Madrid parquet, all attention is directed towards the decision of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to “Not to extend the prohibition of creation or increase of net short positions” after two months of validity of this measure. The end of the veto has been decided in coordination with other European supervisors, although the obligation to report these bearish positions remains from 0.1% of the capital of any listed company.

Due to the raw materials market, the gold stands at eight-year highs just one step away from reaching $ 1,770. Meanwhile, progress in de-escalation plans contributes to raising the price of Petroleum above 33 dollars per barrel, in the case of a European Brent that rises 3.5% just one month after the negative entry of the American WTI.

In the currency field, the euro manages to recover the level of 1.08 dollars, although by a small margin. The expectations generated by the upcoming movements of the central banks are the main engine of the variations in this crossing.

The purchases of the European Central Bank (ECB) are those that manage to keep peripheral risk premiums at bay. The spread of Spanish bonds remains at 139 points with a yield of 0.86% compared to the -0.53% set by the reference German ‘bunds’.

