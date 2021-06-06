The Ibex seeks support at 9,000 points

The most normal thing is that we end up seeing the return of shopping

The Ibex It falls 0.59% after not being able to reach the annual highs and it seems that it could seek support in the vicinity of 9,000 points. Be careful that if you lose this price level we could end up seeing a continuation of the falls to the 8,800 point level. Its technical aspect is still good, although to confirm the start of a new upward momentum we should wait for a close above 9,254 points, annual highs. This would make us think about an extension of the gains to the level of 9,500 points.