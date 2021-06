Its technical aspect is still very good

1.80% drops in the IBEX 35 after starting the week exceeded annual highs. The Spanish selective slows down in the immediate vicinity of the support of 9,000 points. If you lose these prices, we could end up seeing declines to the 8,800 point level. Despite the falls, its technical aspect remains clearly bullish. We would see a bullish signal again with a close above 9,200 points.