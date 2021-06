The first support is at 8,800 points

Slight increases of 0.23% at the end of Friday in the IBEX 35 that manages to finish the week above 9,000 points. For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can see an attack at the level of 9,200 points. The key resistance is at 9,310 points, annual highs. We will only see a continuation of the increases with the surpassing of this price level. below the first level of support is at 8,800 points.