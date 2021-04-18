The Ibex says goodbye to the sluggishness with increases of 0.6% to crown 8,600 points

Related news

The IBEX 35 was narrowly saved from one more week’s trip to nowhere. Despite the constant comings and goings that marked each of its sessions, the Spanish index closed the Ecuador week of April with a timid advance of 0.56%. Enough to reach 8,613.5 points and consummate the assault on the 8,600 integers after several unsuccessful attempts.

Once again, investors were faced with the dilemma of trust in the solvency of the economic recovery or prepare for the eventual appearance of new weaknesses along the way. While several macroeconomic references gave reasons for relief, the latest problems around vaccination and immunization of the population added downward pressure.

The highlight of the week came on Tuesday. The US inflation That had been worrying economists, analysts and investors so much resulted in an increase of 2.6% in March. A figure that, in the opinion of economists, confirmed the agile pace of the comeback of the US economy.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

However, it stayed within the parameters that both the experts and the Federal Reserve itself (Fed) had been considering as manageable to be compatible with the continuity of fiscal and monetary stimuli deployed so far. Something that relatively reassured investors about the possibility of a setback in the management of their support tools.

Meanwhile, in Spain more details were known about the Government’s plans to distribute, execute and implement the European Next Generation funds. Brussels continues to condition the release of capital on the commitment to concrete reforms to give the economy longer-term traction.

Cellnex and Fluidra, leaders

Back on the Ibex 35, the strongest value of the week was Cellnex. The inflow of investment money occurred in the heat of final stretch of the preferential subscription round of its capital increase for 7,000 million euros. An operation with which the market and the shareholders of reference were overturned. 7.7% added their shares.

The rookie of the selective, Fluidra, was also among the strongest values ​​of the week. 5.8% added their shares thanks to the strategic plan presented for increase your sales by 6% and your dividend by 15% in the next years. More restrained, the progress of 2.8% of Acerinox and 2.2% of Inditex.

At the other end, the banking it monopolized the bottom positions of the revaluation table. BBVA (-4.4%), Banco Santander (-2.8%) and Bankinter (-2.7%), which this Thursday announced that its insurance subsidiary Línea Directa will debut as an independent listed company on April 29.

Nevertheless, Siemens Gamesa (-5%), Endesa (-4.2%) and Telephone (-3.8%) were also among the most penalized values. IAG it lost 3.8% in a week in which the expected recovery of the tourism sector was once again threatened.

Acceleration at Cie Automotive

In the last session of the week, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market added 0.59% to its graph. Despite the sluggishness that governed most of the session, lurching from positive to negative and vice versa, run down the stretch to finish in green.

The manufacturer of automotive components Cie Automotive it hit a 9.5% acceleration thanks to an improvement in the investment advice it received from CaixaBank analysts. ArcelorMittal (+ 3.1%) and Siemens Gamesa (+ 2%) completed the bullish podium.

Telecommunications infrastructure company Cellnex rose 0.2% to 45.34 euros per share. Bullish break one day after the end of the period of negotiation of the rights of its extension.

The financial sector was also placed in the friendly part of the table, with increases of 1.6% for Sabadell, 1.5% for Bankinter and 1.2% for Sabadell. At the other end, Grifols (-2.5%), PharmaMar (-1.3%) and Amadeus (-1.2%).

Bonus continuity

Due to the secondary sovereign debt market, the Spanish ten-year bond remained very close to returns of 0.4%. A level that corresponds to highs of the last eight months. Although, despite several intraday highs above this level during the week, they did not last until the close.

In the end, with interest rates of 0.392%, the risk premium softened to 66 basis points. It was the gap that was pointed against the -0.27% that the German ‘bunds’ with a maturity of a decade marked in the weekly closing.