The Ibex saves the 9,000 of its worst session in two months for fear of higher rates

Change of third in the markets. The Ibex 35 barely had the strength to save the 9,000 integers at the close of its worst session in two months and its most pronounced bearish week since February. 1.8% falls for the Spanish index this Friday, to 9,030.6 points, once the world’s leading economy begins to face a new phase in its de-escalation: that of monetary stimuli.

Although the European Central Bank (ECB) has made it clear that it is still “premature” to speak of tapering on this shore of the Atlantic, there has been a certain fear of a possible chain effect that accelerates the withdrawal of the institution once the Next Generation Community Funds Machine. And, more than that, to a miscalculation that derails the complex balance that has been keeping the economic recovery going.

In this sense, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) displayed a cautious tone through the mouth of its president, Jerome powell. After learning that the members of the institution are already contemplating unavoidable rate hikes in 2023, the banker insisted that any retreat of candles would be “orderly, methodical and transparent.”

This speech alone was enough to pull up bond yields and make them gain an attractive investor against stock indices that, especially on Wall Street, have been suffering from altitude sickness for some time.

After this open door, the unanimity that the members of the Fed had been exhibiting in recent weeks was blown up. This same Friday, the president of the institution in St Louis, James Bullard, assured that next year he will vote in favor of raising the official rates of the dollar from the first moment. A rush that made investors nervous.

Banking and renewables

In the midst of this change of scenery, the worst part was taken by financial values. Sabadell Bank (-6.4%), Bankinter (-3.4%) and CaixaBank (-3.2%) were placed at the bottom of the revaluation table in the accumulated weekly. Even though Thursday were attempting a bullish getaway by discounting a more business-friendly margin scenario, the losses dominated.

The Santander ended the week with decreases of 2.4%. However, more profound were the setbacks of ArcelorMittal, which with a fall of 9% became the red lantern of the week. Acerinox, with declines of more than 5%, it also put an end to the advances of weeks prior to the heat of the comeback in raw materials.

On the other side of the table, renewables celebrated the Steps at the helm of Acciona to put its clean energy subsidiary on the stock market. Siemens Gamesa (+ 9.2%) and Solaria (+ 8.6%) were leaders of the week, also encouraged by the entry of opportunistic money in the heat of the takeover announced by the Nordic fund EQT for Solarpack (+ 48%).

Acciona itself posted a 4.5% rebound despite the fact that finally everything points to the fact that it will be able to raise less capital than expected with the opening of its renewable subsidiary, as indicated by the estimated price range for its opening. Grifols (+ 6.8%) and Endesa (+ 3.9%) also rallied strongly.

Quadruple hour witch

The last session of the week was penalized by the semi-annual expiration of derivatives such as futures and options. Known as Quadruple hour bitch played against an Ibex 35 that at times even pierced the 9,000 points on which it had been trading in the last month.

The impact of this coincidence with Bullard’s words reached such magnitude that only three listed companies managed to escape the dominant red in the session. PharmaMar (+ 1%), Cellnex (+ 0.4%) and Enagas (+ 0.03%) asserted their profiles as defensive stocks to save themselves from a burn that affected the rest of 32 stocks in the index.

In front of the descent, Acerinox, which plummeted 10% as a result of the accelerated placement than Nippon Steel carried out in the early morning for half of its investment in the Spanish steel company. The Japanese group reduced its stake to 7.9% after having sold a package for the same volume at a rate of 10.2 euros per share. Its last price, at 9,734 euros.

The second value from the tail was Acciona, which ended with a 6.9% fall on a day that began among the most bullish values. The new details about the next stock market premiere of Acciona Energy they became an obstacle to better performance. The blue chip declines like CaixaBank (-3.9%), Repsol (-3.8%), BBVA (-3.2%), Inditex (-2.4%) and Telephone (-1.8%) also weighed on the selective Spanish.

Impact on bonds

The effect on the secondary debt market was also clear. The closer horizon to higher ratesAlthough for the moment Europe is moving away from this path, it has resulted in rises in the yield required for bonds, both corporate and sovereign. Of course, in movements almost in unison.

The Spanish ten-year bonds marked rates above 0.46%, a level that has not been reached for these roles for weeks. However, this was not the clearest indicator of what the Fed’s script change meant, but rather the fact that profitability was 26% above the one indicated at the beginning of the week.

As a result of these rhythmic movements in the majority of Eurozone bonds, the risk premium remained stable around 65 basis points. And it is that the German ‘bund’ of reference in the Old Continent lightened its negative rates to around 0.2%. Ten-year US Treasury bonds, known as treasuries, ended the week at 1.46%.