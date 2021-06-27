The Ibex saves rises of 0.7% at the gates of 9,100 points in the last week of June

Related news

Tension until the last moment. Price lurching was the bread and butter in the last full week of June. Many of the sessions that started higher ended lower. And also the other way around. In the end, the Ibex 35 managed to accumulate a comeback of 0.71% to mark his last crossing at 9,095 points.

Although the weekly balance was rather poor for the days after the second most important derivative maturity of the year, was enough to abandon the crosses in which the Spanish king index came to see the 9,000 points in danger. A level whose perforation would have augured very badly for its faltering upward continuity.

In short, a more than friendly result in the opinion of technical analysts if one takes into account that on Wednesday it closed at 8,954.1 points. A level such as the Spanish index had not seen so low in 41 days, since May 13 was the last time it had traded below 9,000 integers.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

Once again, the fears of too runaway inflation making central banks overreact and jeopardizing the economic recovery was the central theme of the week. Despite the fact that both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) were forceful in defending the continuity of their actions, some investment houses began to show signs of nervousness.

And all this while the evolution of the pandemic continued to be more than uneven. While the governments of half the world continued striving to speed up vaccination and reopening In order to accelerate recovery and stimulate consumption for the northern hemisphere summer, the agile spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, formerly known as india, put these measures and investor resilience to the test.

Industrial vs. energetic

Back to the evolution of the Ibex 35, the most industrial cut-off values ​​became the engine of the advances. At the front of the table, ArcelorMittal, with a rise of 4.6%. Cellnex added 3% and Siemens Gamesa achieved a 2% advance against the current of its sector.

In the energy companies weighed the call by the judge as investigated by the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, for what is known as the Villarejo case. The power company ended the week with a 3% decline.

However, the falls in Electric Network (-4.6%), Solaria (-4.7%) and Acciona (-7.9%), already just a few days before the opening of its renewable energy subsidiary. Even Repsol, despite the increases in oil, finished 0.6% down.

In the tourism sector, more setbacks than advances due to the fact that it began to be discounted that this summer will not be normal for these companies either. IAG 4.2% was left, while Meliá Hotels lost more than 2%.

Punishment of tourism

In the last session of the week, advances of 0.23% for the Spanish index. A bullish pull after many wobbles to one side and the other of the graph in which financial values ​​were the protagonists. BBVA (+ 1.9%) and Santander Bank (+ 1.1%) became clear bullish levers of the selective.

Even the Sabadell, that had to fit a rating cut even ‘BBB-‘ by the risk measurement agency S&P managed to add 0.7% to its graph.

Even more energetic were the advances of ArcelorMittal (+ 2.7%) and PharmaMar (+ 2.7%). Also Cie Automotive, Fluidra (+ 1.3%) and Grifols (+ 1.3%) were placed at the top of the revaluation table.

To the other extreme, the worst performances were taken IAG and Meliá Hotels, with decreases of 2.3% and 2.1%. Both companies accepted with punishment the fact that the United Kingdom did not include the Canary Islands in its list of safe destinations without the obligation to keep quarantines.

One more day, Iberdrola was placed in the caboose by open investigation against its president and some other members of its leadership. 1.1% lost their shares.

Rates go up

Meanwhile, due to the secondary fixed income market, the reassuring words of central banks had a lesser influence and the returns of the majority of references escaped to the upside again. Spanish ten-year bonds returned at rates close to 0.5%.

In the week in which the Public Treasury took the opportunity to launch a new syndicated debt issue, the risk premium remained barely unchanged. The 63 basis points were repeated against a German bund that saw its negative rates decrease to -0.16%.