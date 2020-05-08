Related news

The European exchanges return to the red of the losses in your weekly rollup. And that this Friday has cushioned the decline thanks to the closed defense of the euro de Lagarde, the news of a new round of trade negotiations between China and the US and a more pleasant than expected US strike. The Ibex 35 loses 2% in the week and remains at the gates of 6,800 points. This Friday, it rises 0.78% to 6,783 integers.

The earliest momentum came from Beijing, which announced through the Chinese state agency Xinhua that the authorities of The US and China have pledged to develop favorable conditions to implement the Phase One trade agreement signed on January 15. Later, from Washington, the worst unemployment figure in US history came to light, which, however, was better than expected, remaining at 14.7%.

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, became the architect of one last push that managed to put the German DAX (+ 0.4%) green weekly, although by a few tenths. I got it by sing once again the famous “whatever it takes” (“whatever is necessary”) for the defense of the euro in its intervention in the State Debate of the European Union (EU).

To support its message, the EU Court of Justice issued a note reminding the German Constitutional Court that its sentences are mandatory in the member states.

With this scenario, the stock markets shook off the doubts that accumulated in the middle of the session, when in some cases they even proved the losses. In the Spanish market, the 12.2% contraction of industrial production is dented March, higher than that expected by economists for a month in which only the second fortnight was marked by confinement. At European level, delays in the launch of the ESM loans against the Covid-19 undermined investor optimism.

Applause to the construction companies

The falls of Telefónica (-1.6%), Repsol (-1.6%) and Sabadell Bank (-1.5%) were the most bulky. Other index heavyweights such as Inditex (-1.1%) and Iberdrola (-0.4%) also succumbed to the losses that infected a total of eight securities.

Up the singing voice put it Ferrovial, with increases of 6% after having published losses of 111 million euros, less than expected by the market. The push of Drives it reached 2.8% after announcing 78 million quarterly profit. Between them, 4.5% of Cellnex.

In the week, the best ones have been Cellnex (+ 3.8%), Repsol (+ 3.2%) and Telefónica (+ 2.5%). At the other extreme, the most penalized have turned out to be IAG (-16.9%), BBVA (-14.8%) and Bankinter (-11.7%).

In the raw materials market, the Brent oil tries to recover $ 30 per barrel with increases close to 2.5%. Meanwhile, the gold consolidates $ 1,700 per share between slight declines.

Stability in the risk premium

For his part, the euro reacts after declines in recent days against the US currency and picks up $ 1,085.

The risk premium remains stable in the environment of 140 basic points, although the rates relax significantly with respect to the numbers shuffled yesterday. The Spanish ten-year bond is trading at 0.87% compared to -0.54% of the reference German ‘bunds’.

