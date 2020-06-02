Stock markets in the Old Continent extend the increases this Tuesday (Ibex: + 1.65%, 7,340; Dax: + 2.97%; Cac: + 1.4%) while investors are still very aware of the riots across the Atlantic product of the death of an African American citizen at the hands of a police officer. Wall Street managed to finish green this Monday despite this situation. US President Donald Trump has raised tension by claiming that will deploy military troops in the cities where these protests are taking place if state governors and local officials prove unable to contain the unrest.

“I am sending thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers”Trump said Monday at the White House. “If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem“he added.

“Anarchy on the streets threatens recovery; investor optimism about US economic reopening could decline“warns Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

“If American consumers are reluctant to come out of their ‘cocoon’ for Covid-19 due to fear of a new wave of infections, unlikely to feel safer with servicemen rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue“he specifies.

For the rest, today the May strike in Spain has been known, with an increase of 26,573 people, the biggest increase in this month, by the Covid-19. In addition, the European Central Bank (ECB) will publish the details of the allocation of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).

In another order of things, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) have begun their fourth and final round of talks to reach a trade agreement. “EU demands remain the main obstacle and we continue to hope that no progress will occur before the important July 1 deadline, when the United Kingdom and the EU must decide whether to extend the transition period, “say experts from Danske Bank.

Finally, regarding the technical aspect of the Ibex, experts at Bolsamanía consider that could imminently cover the bearish gap left at 7,436 points in mid-March. “If I managed to exceed this price level, it is very likely that the profits would extend to the level of 8,000 points, prices very close to the average of 200 sessions“says César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

