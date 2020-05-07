The Ibex remains positive at this time (+ 0.4%), although Telefónica is flat and practically flat. The operator has published results today and has communicated an agreement with Liberty Global to integrate their UK business. Repsol, Inditex or ArcelorMittal, which has also released figures, are the titles that do it best now and that are driving the selective.

The operator earned 56% less through March for the impact of the currencies and for the extraordinary applied in the same period of 2019. However, has confirmed that it maintains the dividend. In the case of IAG, it falls after also publishing figures, with losses of 1,683 million in the period for the “devastating effect” of the coronavirus on the entire sector.

In the business sphere, it is also news that Iberdrola has announced the acquisition of the French company Aalto Power for 100 million euros.

In addition, this Thursday morning the focus is also focused on the Bank of England (BoE), which has already communicated its decision on interest rates. The agency has unanimously decided keep the reference interest rate for your operations at the historical minimum of 0.1%, while it has opted for a majority of 7 to 2 to go ahead unchanged with its current program of purchase of assets amounting to 645,000 million pounds sterling (738,405 million euros). Also, the BoE has reported a 14% contraction in the UK from the virus.

All in all, the European indices are listed in green on this fourth weekly session on the stock markets. This, while the coronavirus data remain in the crosshairs as the US and Europe cautiously lift containment measures. The virus has already killed at least 263,000 people worldwide and there are more than 3.7 million confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced measures to ease the blockade, but also released an “emergency brake” mechanism depending on which restrictions may be imposed again if the cases reappear, according to ..

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also indicated on Wednesday that the closure measures they could start to be up as early as Monday. Sunday should bring the nation up to speed on the details.

In Asia, the day has been quiet. In China the PMI Caixin / Markit April services, which stood at 44.4, with an improvement from the reading of March 43, but below expectations and the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

China has also reported on Thursday that its exports in dollars increased, but imports fell in April, as movement restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak were reduced.

.