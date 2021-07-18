The Ibex rises and achieves 8,846 in a day with great movements

The Ibex 35 has managed to recover 8,800 points this Monday at the close of the day. It has done it, but it has cost. A day devoid of great macroeconomic references and where summer has already wreaked its havoc, generating a certain volatility.

Finally, the Spanish selective has closed up 0.46% to 8,816 points. In large part due to the announcement by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, saying that at its next meeting the body will adapt its strategy to get closer to the new inflation targets.

Red lantern on this day for IAG. The airline cut 3.43%, followed by Meliá Hotels, which dropped 2.02%. Doubts remain about how the recovery of tourism will be this summer with the unstoppable advance of the Delta variant of Covid-19. In this lower part of the table, Acerinox is also found, which leaves 1.5%.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

Note that at the top of the table is Solaria, which adds up to 3.86%; Merlin, which scored 3.46% and Siemens Gamesa, which bounced 2.45%.

In this session we have to look at Berkley energy. Their titles have fallen 12% after the CSN voted against the Retortillo mine. The company has announced that it will take legal action.

Good tone that we see in the United States. The Dow Jones is down 0.20% to 34,928 points; 0.18% advances the S & P500 at 4,337 and the Nasdaq 100, which is rising a timid 0.07% to 14,712. Although the American market continues to touch those highs.