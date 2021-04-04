The Ibex rises 6% in the first quarter supported by vaccines and stimuli

Related news

The IBEX 35 said goodbye to the first quarter of the long-awaited 2021 of the economic recovery with a rise of 6.27%, to 8,580 points. A comeback underpinned by advances in vaccination against the Covid-19 epidemic, but especially in the confirmation of a long life for monetary and fiscal stimuli deployed to date.

The advances of the Spanish index were of more than 500 whole numbers in round numbers. However, the selective lagged behind Europe again, where several indicators managed to accelerate to double-digit speed in these first three months of the year. And that’s for not remembering that while neighbors like the German DAX are trading at historic highs, the Ibex 35 it still has 17.5% left to match its prices prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, at 10,083 points.

Despite the feat of having come back amid constant doubts about the solvency and agility of the economic recovery, in the end the 8,600 points resisted him to the king index of the Spanish stock market. A circumstance to which the greater weight of tourist values ​​undoubtedly contributed, for which a return to normality is still expected more difficult and distant than in other economic activities.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

In this sense, after a more decidedly bullish start to the yearMarch was consummated as a month of ups and downs due to the constant doubts about the global vaccination rate and the fear that an unexpected rebound in inflation difficult to handle by central banks. And, despite all this, a 4.3% rise.

While central banks were eager to defend that the tools deployed so far will be sufficient In order to continue accompanying the economic recovery without the risk of overheating it or having to resort to emergency rate hikes, the deployment of fiscal stimuli continued at different speeds on each side of the Atlantic. As the US is about to release its ‘Build Back Better’ infrastructure plan, the German Constitutional Court stormed to jeopardize the planned schedule for Next Generation funds.

One ten above 10%

Throughout this first trimester, four listed companies achieved advances of more than 30%, while another seven rebounded above 20%. The first were PharmaMar (+ 37.1%), encouraged by its promise to multiply dividend, Bankinter (+ 36.5%), which was approved by the European Central Bank (ECB) to take its insurance subsidiary Línea Directa public.

The group also joined Sabadell Bank (+ 34%) and the holding company IAG (+ 31.7%), who despite the recent proliferation of social restriction measures around Holy Week and Easter celebrated the progressive recovery of routes that facilitates the reopening of some borders and the light at the end of the tunnel that the proposals for vaccination passports imply.

Eight down

At the other end of the table, only eight stocks have accumulated losses since the beginning of the year until the end of March. Leading this group, Solaria it suffered a decline of 24.2% as a result of the doubts raised about the solvency of its strategic plan.

The titles of Electric Network they dropped 11% in the same period, while Grifols and Iberdrola practically tied 5.9% down. Siemens Gamesa (-5.5%), Cellnex (-4.1%), which approved its next capital increase for 7,000 million euros, Aena (-3.2%) and Ferrovial (-1.8%) completed the group.

Rising rates, stable premium

Meanwhile, due to the secondary market for sovereign debt, the tension around the possible return of inflation took its toll. Of the rates of 0.055% at which the Spanish bond began in 2021 to 0.333% which marked in its last session in March, coinciding with the start of the big days of Easter and the stoppage of trading in the market.

However, the risk premium remained more or less stable throughout all this time. Closing in the 64 basis points as a result of very even movements between the so-called peripheral bonds and those of the central economies of the Eurozone thanks to the decisive intervention of the ECB.