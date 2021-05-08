The Ibex rises 2.8% in its fourth bullish week and recovers 9,000 points more than a year later

Related news

More than a year later, the Ibex 35 traded above 9,000 points again. The Spanish index exceeded the desired level after 463 days below it and three unsuccessful attempts to overcome it. In its fourth consecutive bullish week, the selective targeted 2.77% profit up to 9,059.2 points.

The insistence of central banks in the assured continuity of its stimulus tools was translated into a new bullish momentum for equity indices. Wall Street’s assault on new all-time highs instilled bullish spirits in the European stock markets and, especially, in the lagging Ibex 35.

In this sense, despite its strong advances in recent days, the Spanish index still lagged behind its highs prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, at 10,087 points. And this despite the fact that it has already managed to raise its accumulated earnings so far this year to 12.2%. The analysts thus argued that it was not the time to follow the old saying that prescribes that of ‘sell in May’.

With a 244-point comeback in the first week of May, this became the best for the Spanish index in the last two months. Since the beginning of March the Ibex 35 had not rebounded so strongly. And that was made possible especially thanks to the financial values.

Despite the confirmed persistence of financial stimuli, and with them of the official interest rates at historical lows, the solvency demonstrated by the majority of banks in their quarterly accounts strongly boosted their price. A) Yes, Sabadell Bank became the star value of the week, with a revaluation of 23.8%.

Banks and swimming pools

The accounts for the first quarter of the year also pushed up the shares of BBVA (+ 5.6%), Bankinter (+ 2.4%) and Santander Bank (+ 1.5%), among others. Although more generous were the earnings for Telephone, an increase of 3.4% pending publication of its balance for the period between January and March.

Much less heavy on the basket of values ​​of the king index of the Spanish stock market, but more bulky in terms of its own evolution, was the rise of 8.2% in Fluidra. The company was able to gain market support after posting record quarterly figures and improving its already demanding business targets for this year as a whole.

Renewable fiasco

At the other end of the revaluation table, the fear of a puncture in the valuation of renewables became clear after the lackluster premiere of Ecoener, which on Tuesday debuted with a resounding 15% decline in its stock price.

A) Yes, Siemens Gamesa it yielded 11.9% in the week, Solaria 6.2% was left and Actuate lost 6.1%. And that the company chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales reiterated its plans to split its energy businesses into a new independent listed company with a clear portfolio design and a plan to distribute up to 50% of the profits as a dividend.

Only one company in the Spanish index closed the week with a worse performance than this block. PhamaMar paid with decreases of 17% the possibility that the World Trade Organization (WTO) approves the release of patents for vaccines and other key drugs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A threat that materialized just days after getting the approval of the Spanish health authorities for the Phase 3 trial of its drug Aplidin against moderate coronavirus infection.

The last of the week

Although the Ibex 35 finally found momentum necessary to pounce on the desired 9,000 points, the party could have been greater if not for the declines for which three blue chips of the selective were opted late on Friday. At the close, increases of 0.86%.

From the Asian Giant some figures arrive stronger than expected in both exports and imports, giving new symptoms of solvency in both the national and global economies. Furthermore, German industrial production data added to the optimism by beating forecasts.

In the less pleasant part of the revaluation table, only three values ​​that, due to their weight in the index basket, prevented a more generous closing for its graph. The protagonists on this side were Telephone (-1.6%), Inditex (-1.2%) and Santander Bank (-0.08%).

In front of the progress of the session was placed Solaria, 5.6% encouraged after sessions of punishment to renewables for the plans of Actuate to go ahead with the stock market premiere as a company independent of its energy division. In addition, the listed company gained momentum from the 24% increase registered in its profit, mainly thanks to the contribution of this same energy area.

The second place was taken Fluidra with advances of 4.2% after having published its quarterly accounts that put the specialist in swimming pools and ornamental fountains back on a free rise path.

Another company that listed quarterly accounts was Ferrovial, which managed to add 2.6% in the stock market after reducing its losses thanks to the increase in turnover and announced the details of its next election dividend. For its part, Amadeus managed to add 3.5% after posting accounts above consensus estimates. And that despite the fact that air demand continued to be heavily penalized by the pandemic.

Something similar happened to IAG, which saw its luck change with respect to the losses of the first hour at the end of the session with advances of 2.6% thanks to having managed to moderate its losses by 36.6%.

More than 70 points

On the secondary debt market, Spanish ten-year bonds were around 0.49%. A level around which they had been moving for days, even testing 0.5%. This represented highs of the last eight months.

As a result of this rally, uneven among the different European sovereign references, the risk premium rose slightly. At the end of the week, 71 basis points represented highs of the last six months.