The Ibex has risen 0.89% this Thursday, very close to the day’s highs. The selective has lived a day marked by volatility in which it has been pressured by Telefónica, which has gone from rising more than 3% to later leaving 2%. The ‘teleco’ has finally managed to close flat. The operator has published results today and has communicated an agreement with Liberty Global to integrate their UK business. Inditex (+ 5.22%), ArcelorMittal (+ 6.81%), CaixaBank (4%) or Mediaset (+ 3.89 &) have been the titles that have done the best.

Telefónica has earned 56% less until March for the impact of the currencies and for the extraordinary applied in the same period of 2019. However, has confirmed that it maintains the dividend by reintroducing, yes, the scrip path. In the case of IAG, it falls sharply after also publishing figures, with losses of 1,683 million in the period for the “devastating effect” of the coronavirus on the entire sector.

In the business sphere, it has also been news that Iberdrola has announced the acquisition of the French company Aalto Power for 100 million euros.

In addition, today the focus is also focused on the Bank of England (BoE), which has already communicated its decision on interest rates. The agency has unanimously decided keep the reference interest rate for your operations at the historical minimum of 0.1%, while it has opted for a majority of 7 to 2 to go ahead unchanged with its current program of purchase of assets amounting to 645,000 million pounds sterling (738,405 million euros). Also, the BoE has reported a 14% contraction in the UK from the virus.

All in all, the European indices have traded with increases of 1% in this fourth weekly session. This, while the coronavirus data remain in the crosshairs as the US and Europe cautiously lift the containment measures. The virus has already killed at least 263,000 people worldwide and there are more than 3.7 million confirmed cases.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced measures to ease the blockade, but also released an “emergency brake” mechanism depending on which restrictions may be imposed again if the cases reappear, according to ..

In the UK, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also indicated this Wednesday that the closure measures they could start to be up as early as Monday. Sunday should bring the nation up to speed on the details.

In Asia, the day has been quiet. In China the PMI Caixin / Markit April services, which stood at 44.4, with an improvement from the reading of March 43, but below expectations and the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

China has also reported on Thursday that its exports in dollars increased, but imports fell in April, as movement restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak were reduced.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

“As you can see in the daily chart of the Ibex this one is stopped, without wanting to attack the support area of ​​6,580 points (last bullish gap) that almost certainly we all know by heart and above we have the bearish gap this Monday at 6,922 points“explains José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.

“Above we have the April highs at 7,210 points. And the only thing to hold onto in the short term is the fact that this narrow side is leading the stochastic momentum oscillator (daily) to be placed at significant oversold levels, “he added.

“That is, under normal conditions when we have this type of reading it is because prices are close to starting a rebound. But for this We will make it a condition to respect at all times the support of the 6,580 points“ends the expert.

