The Ibex returns to the upward path and recovers 9,200 points driven by the ECB

Back to the green. The Ibex 35 took advantage of the impulse of the European Central Bank (ECB) to recover from last week’s stumble and re-tie the coveted 9,200 points. Over the last five days, the Spanish index rallied 1.28% to mark its last price at 9,205 points. One step closer to fighting for new yearly highs.

Despite the reigning uncertainty during a good part of the last sessions, the strong message of support for the stimuli deployed by the ECB translated into a tailwind for European equities. An opportunity that the Ibex 35 did not miss despite persistent fears of a runaway rise in inflation.

In fact, the focus of the week was divided between two points. First, the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, where Christine Lagarde unveiled macroeconomic forecasts for the Eurozone nicer than the ones you presented in your last review. Now the institution considers that the Eurozone will grow 4.6% this year and that its expansion will reach 4.7% in 2022, when a greater deployment of European funds is expected.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

The other point of attention on the map shifted to the other side of the Atlantic. Like a month ago, the data that everyone waited for was the rate of inflation. As the ECB released its statement on monetary policy, the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor confirmed that the cost of living in the world’s leading economy it skyrocketed in May to a new 13-year high by jumping to 5%.

The news about the reopening of borders in the face of tourist trips this summer ended up encouraging the taking of positions in the stock market. And all this while the G7 summit began in Cornwall (United Kingdom) with the aim of ratify the commitment to a global minimum corporate rate that last weekend the finance ministers of the member economies of this group reached.

‘Blue chips’ without banks

Back on the Spanish stock market, several of the heavyweights of the Ibex 35 were protagonists of his return to the path of profit. Among the most powerful values ​​of the week were companies such as Telephone, which with advances of 5.8% recovered the level of 4 euros per share, Cellnex (+ 3.6%) and Naturgy (+ 1.3%).

However, the flagged value of the rebound was Indra. The technology company partly recovered from the blow suffered by the forced removal of its president thanks to the announcement of several investments, among which he highlighted his involvement with SEPI in the launch of the Spanish aerospace agency.

The three Ibex 35 pharmaceutical companies also managed to assert their refuge status in the face of the prevailing uncertainties. Almirall rose 5.8% while PharmaMar (+ 4%) and Grifols (+ 2.9%) added slightly more contained advances.

At the bottom of the revaluation table, several financial values, which discounted the persistence of interest rates at historical lows in the Eurozone. Bankinter was placed at the bottom of the table with decreases of 4.7%, while Mapfre 3.3% was left in the week.

Grifols, Friday’s engine

The last session of the week put the icing on the cake with an advance of 0.78% which became great in the final stretch of the day. So much so that an opening that pointed to a flat or even lower session ended up being the second best of the last five.

In front of those who pulled up the selective Spanish, Grifols skyrocketed with advances that at times reached 16% thanks to the fact that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is throwing in the towel again in the clinical trial of a drug that would have put one of the key business areas of the Spanish pharmaceutical company in trouble. At the close, increases of 8.5%.

In green, securities closely related to the tourism sector also moved. Amadeus added 3.2% to his graph and Meliá Hotels it rose 2% thanks to the optimistic messages sent by its management at the shareholders’ meeting held on Thursday.

Inditex closed the day with increases of 0.8% and although in the week in which it presented your quarterly results and his new de-escalation plan was left close to 1%.

On the other side, he touched correction in Enagas, which dropped 1.4% after receiving a pessimistic recommendation from RBC analysts. However, he managed to stay in zone of annual maximums. Also Colonial (-1.3%) and Aena (-0.6%) were placed in the least friendly part of the revaluation table.

Impact on bonds

For him secondary fixed income market, the message from the ECB penetrated even deeper. The ten-year Spanish bond reached rates of 0.34% on Friday, an unusual level in these papers for two months.

The gap compared to the 0.48% yields at which the week began is more than evident. However, there was not as much effect on the risk premium, which ended the week at 63 basis points due to the strength of Lagarde’s speech also having an effect on a benchmark German bund that returned to -0.28%.