The Ibex remains at the gates of 8,500 points in the last session of Bankia

The European stocks took the path of the comeback this Friday with the aim of alleviating the weekly losses to which they accumulated until now. Despite the restrictions foreseen for Easter, the financial and cyclical values they were taking the lead. The Ibex 35 rose 1.05% up to 8,498.2 points. The elevation of the 8,500 points resisted closing, but a timid weekly advance of 0.06% was achieved.

At the top of the revaluation table was placed Bankia, with increases of 2.6% to 1.78 euros in what is its last trading session after a decade on the market. The comeback equaled the rise that was aimed CaixaBank, the entity this same Friday consummated the formal absorption of the heir bank of Caja Madrid and that it received an increase in the target price by JP Morgan. Up to 2.8 euros per share.

However, the tandem formed by these entities was not an exception on the floor. Santander Bank achieved progress of 1.4% after the announcements of the date for its next dividend and the purchase offer for the minorities of its Mexican subsidiary.

However, in the forefront of this bullish pull, ArcelorMittal, which amounted to 8.4%. The winning podium was completed Siemens Gamesa and Acerinox, which recorded increases of 4.7% and 3.6%. Repsol, which this week was influenced by the evolution of oil as a result of the blockade of the Suez Canal, added 2.7%.

At the other extreme, only five stocks ended the session in red. Aena (-1.1%), Cellnex (-0.5%), Naturgy (-0.3%), Meliá Hotels (-0.1%) e Iberdrola (-0.05%) were the members of this small group who missed the rebound prior to the weekend.

Outside the Ibex 35, mention for Fluidra, which from next Monday will be part of the basket of index values ​​to fill the vacancy of Bankia. Between the announcement of its incorporation, that of a 90% dividend increase and various corporate operations, the pool company rebounded to all-time highs. However, the 2.7% fall it suffered on Friday brought it down from these levels.

On the macroeconomic agenda of the day, the Spanish GDP of 2020 brought a relief -although small- to investors when noting a decline in the national economy of 10.8%, slightly softer than the 11% that had been forecast.