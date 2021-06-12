The Ibex regains 9,200 points and rises 1.3% in the week supported by Grifols

And on the fifth day the Ibex, finally, ‘reacted’. The selective has uploaded a 0.78%, up to 9,205 points, and is approaching its annual maximum of 9,254 integers again, after appreciating a 1.29% in the week. The index has been supported by Inditex and in the values ​​of tourism sector, as in Grifols, which has increased by 8% (has risen 15%) following the failure of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals in one of its drugs.

Something similar happened in October, and the Spanish pharmaceutical company also rose sharply due to another stumble from the US company. On the negative side they stand out the falls in Enagás (-1.4%) – due to a cut in RBC up to ‘underweight’ (target price of 16.50 euros) -, Telefónica or Colonial.

The rest of European markets have registered similar gains at the end of a week in which the two most relevant references – the meeting of rates of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the May CPI in the US, which finally rose to 5%, higher than expected– they were not a great catalyst.

Yes, this thursday Wall street The data was not taken badly and the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs, record levels that are also around the Dax 30 German.



In this last weekly session for the stock exchanges, investors have known the inflation data for May in Spain, which has rebounded to 2.7%, a four-year high. Although core inflation, which excludes food and energy, has stood at 0.2%. It’s about the Highest gap between the general rate and this indicator since 1986.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Fitch agency reviews our country’s rating this afternoon.

Outside of Spain, the focus is on the meeting of the G7 leaders in the UK, a country that has published its GDP for April, which has grown by 2.3%, its highest rate since last summer.

Today, yesterday’s decision by the ECB to keep rates and asset purchase schedule unchanged, reinforcing its ‘dovish’ (accommodative) position despite what is happening with inflation. “The Federal Reserve will meet next week. It will be very interesting to see, in light of yesterday’s CPI figures, if the big jump in prices causes a hesitation among some monetary policy makers“, indicate the experts of CMC Markets in their report this Friday.

“Certainly when you dig into the numbers, there is a lot of evidence that a good proportion of the price increases that we are currently seeing are base effects and reversals of the price falls that we saw more than 12 months ago, but also there is growing evidence of other more persistent factors helping to drive prices“, they add from the signature.

DEUTSCHE BANK IN THE FOCUS

On the German stock market, they stand out 4% declines at Deutsche Bank following an information published by . according to which the European Central Bank (ECB) had asked the German bank on several occasions in recent months name a successor to President Paul Achleitner, as the end of his term nears.

Achleitner will retire next May after 10 difficult years in which the entity he has twice changed president, suffered billions of euros in losses and received huge fines.

The 64-year-old manager has survived three shareholder votes on his removal, but has said he will leave next year.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro it depreciates 0.35% and changes to $ 1.2126. The Petroleum it rises slightly, to $ 72.61 for Brent and $ 70.44 for West Texas.

The gold falls 0.5% ($ 1,887), and the silver it rises 1% to $ 28.32.

The bitcoin is revalued by 2%, to $ 37,446, and the ethereum It’s flat at $ 2,474.

The profitability of 10-year American bond stands at 1,438%, while the yield of the 10-year Spanish bond it drops sharply to 0.35%.