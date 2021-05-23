The Ibex recovers for 9,200 and closes its sixth consecutive week of increases

The Ibex has increased the increases (+ 0.87%. 9,204 points) boosted by the increases in banks (BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell, Santander …). The index thus closes the sixth consecutive week of gains. The bags keep the good tone, but with a high dose of uncertainty. There are elements that generate tension, such as inflation, and that is why bulls are combined with pullbacks and a certain amount of instability.

Within the Spanish index they have stood out the steep falls in Indra (-7.69%) Pharmamar (close to 4%) o Almirall (-1.06%). On the positive side, in addition to banks, IAG or Mapfre have risen notably.

Indra has collapsed on the floor after it became known that the Government has dismissed its president Abril-Martorell, a fact that the company itself has confirmed.

The stock markets of the Old Continent are calm, therefore, at the end of the week, after yesterday Wall Street closed with notable gains (Dow Jones: + 0.55%; S&P: + 1.06%; Nasdaq: + 1.77%), while in Asia the session ended with a mixed sign.

Today investors closely follow the PMI Manufacturing and Preliminary Services for May which are published in Europe and the United States. In the Euro Zone, the flash of the PMI composite index of total activity stood at 56.9 compared to the previous figure of 53.8, reaching its maximum of the last thirty-nine months. The manufacturing PMI stood at 62.8 (below the previous 62.9 but above the 62.5 estimates), while the services PMI stood at 55.1, above the previous data and the estimate of 52.3.

In Japan, the manufacturing PMI showed a weakness in May from the previous month (52.5 from 53.6), while the services PMI fell to 45.7 from 48.3.

“The collapse of the Japanese services PMI meant the biggest drop since the first state of emergency last April and left the index at its lowest level in nine months“says Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics.

For the rest, this Friday the data of weekly US unemployment claims, which fell to 444,000 from 478,000 the previous week and from the 452,000 expected.

The calendar for this last trading day includes retail sales in the United Kingdom, that shot up 9.2% in April, while the Eurogroup meets today in Lisbon to discuss the economic and fiscal situation.

FEARS OF INFLATION DOWN

This week the fear of an increase in inflation has also been present in the markets, but it is true that it has been less. Oanda expert Jeffrey Halley says inflation fears are on the wane, allowing equity markets to resume their rally.

“I don’t think the inflation story is over, but I do accept that it may be over by now. It will return, but of one thing I am sure, we still do not know if it will be temporary or fixed. My hunch is the first, but my mind is open enough to allow the second, “he says.

THE BITCOIN RECOVERES THE 40,000

Bitcoin ends a very difficult week, in which it sank 30%, above $ 40,000 ($ 41,128, + 2.36%). The US Treasury Department announced Thursday that will tighten surveillance on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, considering that they “facilitate” illegal activities, such as tax evasion, and will require that transactions of more than $ 10,000 are reported to the US Treasury.

For his part, the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, also announced this Thursday, through a video, that the United States is advancing in the development of its own digital currency and he announced that this summer they will publish a specific report on the pros and cons it will have for the economy and finances.

Powell referenced the growing popularity of digital currencies like bitcoin, stating that they remain inefficient payment mechanisms.

Ethereum is now down 1.55% to $ 2,755.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro is exchanged at $ 1.2231. Brent oil rises to $ 66.09. West Texas is flat.

Gold and silver fell moderately to $ 1,879 and $ 27.93, respectively.

The yield on the 10-year American bond stands at 1,634%.