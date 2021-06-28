The Ibex recovers 9,000 points with increases of 1.3% supported by the macro

From less to more. The Ibex 35 recovered 1.34% up to 9,074.1 points after having started the session full of doubts. The investors found arguments to shake off fears in macro data and thus they reversed the loss of the 9,000 points that the Spanish index suffered yesterday.

The earliest data that encouraged investors was that of the GDP for the first quarter of the year in Spain. Although, as expected, the national economy contracted again at the start of 2021, the fall has been less than what had been discounted in the macroeconomic projections. The data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) indicates a reduction of 0.4%.

A few hours later, the index Trusted German Ifo it became the definitive impulse in the European stock markets to consolidate advances that, in the first hour, were very timid. In its reading for June, the indicator has reached 101.8 points, which in addition to assuming its entry into expansive territory far exceeds the most promising forecasts.

At the forefront of advances are values ​​with a marked cyclical component. With increases of 3.2%, it was listed Aena, which this Thursday announced the reopening of all its terminals at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid-Barajas airport on July 1. Cellnex (+ 2.9%) and ArcelorMittal (+ 2.6%) completed the podium.

Acciona it traded with advances of 1.4% to an exact week of the opening in stock market of its subsidiary of renewable. A good handful of index heavyweights were also contributing to the comeback. Repsol (+ 2.3%), Inditex (+ 1.6%) and Santander Bank (+ 1.3%) were some of them.

At the other end of the revaluation table, only three stocks failed to add to the renewed upward momentum of the index. IAG it became a red lantern with decreases of 1%. Cie Automotive (-0.2%) and Acerinox (-0.1%) also fell.

Beyond the Ibex 35, the leading role in the Spanish stock market fell on OHL. The shares of the construction and infrastructure company plummeted 10.6% after it was finally agreed that says goodbye to his iconic Old War Office project in London. And that announced at the same time the closing with sufficient demand of the first capital increase of those that its refinancing plan foresees.

For the secondary debt market, the Spanish ten-year bond showed softer yields than the day before, around 0.43%. With this relaxation, the risk premium stood at 62 basis points.

With regard to the financial agenda for the day, beyond the two references already mentioned, another three are key for the day. First of all, the Bank of England rate and stimulus decision, which chose to maintain debt purchase rates and volumes. Then, from the US, the goods trade balance and GDP for the first quarter, which led Wall Street to new all-time highs.