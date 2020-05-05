May 5 (.) – The main Spanish selective opened positive on Tuesday, rebounding after closing on Monday with a loss of 3.6%, in an environment of cautious optimism before the resumption of economic activity in several countries around the world .

After having gone through the peak of pandemic infections, the governments of Europe have begun to relax the confinements and urge to resume commercial activity, which in turn boosted oil in the face of expectations that the demand for fuel will rebound.

However, the risk of a new wave of coronavirus and a new trade war between the US and China called for caution, in a context of uncertainty due to the gloomy economic outlook.

In addition, markets will be awaiting the decision of the German Constitutional Court on whether the Bundesbank can buy debt under the ECB’s debt purchase program, according to analysts at the brokerage house Renta 4.

In the middle of the corporate results season, the Ibex-35 rose 1.85% to 6,796.9 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of large European stocks fell 33.68 points or 2.56% to 1,284, 39.

In the banking sector, the day was welcomed with profits: Santander scored 3.1183%, while BBVA rose 3.3929%, Caixabank rose 2.786%, Bankia registered 2.173% and Sabadell rose 2.4943 %.

The oil company Repsol was up 7.7485% after reporting an adjusted net result of 447 million euros in the first quarter of the year, 28% lower than the same period in 2019, in a context of sharp drop in the price of crude oil and demand reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Power company Endesa was also at the top of the table with a rise of 4.859% after reporting on Monday that its EBITDA increased 60% in the first quarter, with limited impact from the health crisis.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica scored 2.2098%, Inditex gained 1.6092% and Iberdrola rose 0.626%.

The defensive blood products company Grifols fell 1.095%, below Amadeus, which yielded another 0.024%.

