The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex 35, maintains a rebound higher than 2% this Tuesday in the middle session thus fighting to recover 7,400 points. During this day, investors continue to monitor the racial unrest and protests in the United States and the tensions between the United States and China.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has recommended “strongly” to the governors of the states deploy the National Guard “in sufficient numbers” to stop protests over the death of African-American George Floyd and has warned that, if they refuse, they will mobilize the US Army in this regard.

In parallel, the market is closely following the tension between the United States and China, after the Chinese government instructed Cofco and Sinograin, two of the top state-owned import companies for agricultural and livestock products, to stop their purchases of some American products, including soy and pork.

On the other hand, pending the possible announcement on Thursday of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) to deal with the pandemic, it has been known that the People’s Bank of China (BPC) will allocate more than 50,000 million to buy loans to SMEs to boost credit.

In Spain, this Tuesday the unemployment data, which rose in May by 26,573 people, its biggest increase in this month in history, by the Covid-19. Social Security gained 187,814 affiliates in that month, its highest increase in May since 2015.

In this scenario, the Ibex 35 was placed at 7,384.5 points around twelve noon, with Sabadell shot 7.19%. The promotions of Indra (+ 6.04%), Merlin (+ 5.5%), also stood out. Colonial (+ 5.3%), CIE Automotive (+ 5.12%), BBVA (+ 4.96%) Repsol (+ 4.55%), CaixaBank (+ 4.34%), Santander (+4, 32%), Bankia (+ 4.27%), Acerinox (+ 4.14%) and ArcelorMittal (+ 4.03%).

On the contrary, in ‘red’ only Grifols (-2.82%), Viscofan (-1.6%), Meliá (-1.45%), Cellnex (-0.32%) and MásMóvil (- 0.26%).

Europe on the rise

The rest of European stock markets also rose in the middle session, especially Frankfurt, which boosted 3.43% on its return to business. On their side, London advanced 0.99%, Paris 1.8% and Milan 2.04%.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel of oil for the United States was trading at $ 36.33, while Brent crude, a benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 39.24.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium was maintained at 98 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.555%, while the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1167 ‘green notes’.