The Ibex opens positively encouraged by prospects for stimuli with a strong rebound in Grifols

Jun 11 (.) – The Spanish stock market opened positively on Friday, at a time when markets were still assimilating inflation data in the United States that was higher than expected but not too disturbing for investors and the reiteration of the Bank’s monetary policies Central European.

Although the rise in inflation in the US was greater than expected, the extraordinary factors in the data confirmed among investors the conviction of the Federal Reserve that the increase in inflation will be transitory.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and raised its forecasts for growth and inflation on Thursday, but promised a constant flow of stimulus during the summer, fearing that a withdrawal now accelerates a worrying increase. of loan costs and throttle recovery.

The ECB showed a more optimistic tone regarding the economic reactivation “given the acceleration of vaccination and the associated recovery of mobility (and even despite the persistence of uncertainties such as the evolution of the pandemic and new variants)”, said analysts of Renta Four.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 16.20 points at 07:17 GMT, 0.18%, to 9,150.00 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0, eleven%.

Grifols stood out on the stock market, which rose 9% after announcing Vertex P the abandonment of a project on plasma protein “that could have overshadowed” the Spanish company’s products, according to CM Capital Markets.

In the whole of the week, the Ibex-35 shows a rise of 0.68%.

The banking sector was countering the increases. Santander lost 0.91%, BBVA fell 0.47%, Caixabank lost 1.15%, Sabadell fell 1.18%, and Bankinter fell 1.21%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.07%, Inditex advanced 1.32%, Iberdrola appreciated 1.04%, Cellnex gained 1.18% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.14%.

(Information from Michael Susin, edited by Tomás Cobos)