The European stock markets have released the month of may with important falls. The Ibex has been left 3.6% in the face of tensions between the United States and China over the virus. Within the selective, the cuts of Merlin (-8.27%), IAG (-8%), Repsol (-7.79%) or ArcelorMittal (4.97%), the latter being especially sensitive to friction between the two powers. On the positive side, Telefónica has been found, which has risen before the integrating your UK business with Liberty Global there.

US President Donald Trump has said this Sunday that believes that a “mistake” in China has been the cause of the spread of the coronavirus pandemicAlthough he has not presented any evidence to justify such a claim. Trump has claimed that China “He made a horrible mistake and he doesn’t want to admit it”.

The main US spy agency said last Thursday that has determined that the virus is not of human origin, but is still investigating whether it was caused by “an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan”. China has rejected claims that the virus escaped from a research center in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, those infected by coronavirus continue to increase, with the number of global cases exceeding 3.5 million. The virus has caused more than 247,000 deaths worldwide. Infections and deaths continue to decline in Europe and the United States, but now Latin America and Africa are seeing an increasing number of cases. has warned.

This Monday will continue the publication of results. In Spain they stand out Endesa or Liberbank. The financial entity has communicated a fall of 7.7% in its profit until March after provisioning 23 million for the Covid-19.

At the macro level, the April PMIs in Europe have been published today. The Eurozone PMI index stood at 33.4, a result well below 44.5 points in March. At below its previous flash reading, the recent PMI index was the lowest ever recorded for the series (which started in June 1997), exceeding the readings observed during the peak of the global financial crisis and indicating a considerable deterioration in operating conditions.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

“The Ibex has closed at the lows of the day with a drop of 3.6%, which is not bad at all. And what is worse is that dangerously close to support about which we have spoken so much in recent weeks: the bullish gap of 6,580 points that managed to stop the last fall. A close below would be the first sign of weakness in several weeks, “explains José María Rodríguez, technical analyst at Bolsamania.

“The main danger is that our Ibex has lagged far behind on the rebound compared to the whole of Europe and from Wall Street and to the minimum that they sneeze there we will catch the flu, “he clarifies.

The fact is that if the mentioned support is drilled clearly, we cannot rule out a return to the most important support, March lows at 5,814 points. Above, on the resistance side, the most immediate one right now is at 7,130 points, the highs of last week, “concludes the expert.

