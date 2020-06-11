MADRID, Jun 11 – The main Spanish selective opened the session on Thursday in negative terrain, accumulating the collection of benefits of the last two days, after the statements by the Fed on Wednesday that the economic recovery will take longer than expected.

After a two-day meeting, those responsible for the monetary policy of the leading economic power and there will be no upward adjustments in interest rates until next year and probably until 2022, which was a confirmation that there will be no recovery in V.

Likewise, the Fed projected a decrease of 6.5% of gross domestic product this year and an unemployment rate of 9.3% at the end of 2020 and the entity has set itself the objective of bringing the labor market to the level it was at late last year.

On the European stage, investors wait for the meeting of finance ministers of the economic bloc for a new round of talks on stimuli for economic reconstruction.

The decision of the Ibex advisory committee on possible changes in the list of the index companies is also expected on Thursday. The possibility of exiting Mediaset is being considered, while Sacyr, Pharma Mar or Solaria would be the candidates to replace the media group, according to analysts at Banco Sabadell.

In this context, the Ibex-35 fell 2.81%, to 7,448.8 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of European large stocks fell 28.35 points, or 1.97%, to 1,408.88.

The banking sector was again penalizing the index, Santander lost 5.8013%, while BBVA left 4.92%, Caixabank lost 4.4296%, Bankia lost 5.6015% and Sabadell lost 5.3865%

The only positive field value was the Cellnex defensive cut group, with a slight advance of 0.461%.

In the caboose, the Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG continued correcting and lost 8.3333%, chaining its third day in the negative. The group, part of the sector most exposed to the pandemic, rebounded 45% the previous week.

(Information from Michael Susin; edited by Jose Elías Rodríguez)