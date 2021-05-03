The Ibex opens higher stimulated by results and economic optimism

May 3 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 rose on Monday, extending April gains that have taken it to highs of more than a year, on a festive first trading day of May in some countries, in which so much optimism about the economic recovery as a strong season of corporate results boosted the equity markets.

According to BofA Global Research, 63% of European companies have so far beaten earnings per share forecasts, the second biggest rise since 2005, which is encouraging investors to take positions in equities with greater confidence.

The markets are waiting to know the macroeconomic data that will be published during the week, which will foreseeably confirm the position of the United States as the leader of the world economic recovery, while in the euro area a certain improvement is expected despite the continuity of restrictions due to COVID-19.

“Looking at the rest of the week, on a macro level the employment data in the US will stand out, where in addition to the private ADP survey we will have the official employment report for April, which should show a solid creation of jobs,” they said Income 4 analysts in a note to clients.

“We will also know the final PMIs for April services at a global level, which should continue to reflect the restrictions on mobility in Europe, although we expect that in expansionary terrain and resisting better than in previous moments of limitations to economic activity,” he added.

The week will also bring interventions from central banks, with the focus on Thursday’s Bank of England meeting.

“We do not expect changes either in rates (…) or in asset purchase programs (…). We will be attentive to your expectations of a recovery in economic activity and employment, and we hope that for the moment you will maintain your dovish stance (that is, flexible), “said Renta 4.

In this context, at 07:41 GMT on Monday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 37.10 points, or 0.42%, to 8,852.10 points, while the index of large European securities FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.57%.

Among the best performing stocks, Sabadell extended gains with a rise of 3.22% and IAG rose 2.55% driven by the prospects for recovery.

At the other end of the table, Siemens Gamesa fell 3.49% after cutting its profit forecasts for the year as a whole on Friday.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.03%, BBVA recorded 0.12%, Caixabank advanced 0.86%, and Bankinter fell 0.15%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica showed no changes, Inditex advanced 0.10%, Iberdrola revalued 0.89%, Cellnex gained 0.70% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.24%.

Outside the Ibex, Duro Felguera rose 4.55% after requesting the first 40 million euros from SEPI after reaching an agreement with the bank, appoints a new CEO

For its part, DIA extended losses for the fifth consecutive day with a fall of 9.68%.

(Information from Flora Gómez; additional information from Danilo Masoni; edited by Darío Fernández)