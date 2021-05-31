The Ibex moves away a little more than the 9,200 pressured by the retreat of its ‘blue chips’

The sales were imposed on the Spanish stock market at the end of a session in which the price lurch returned to mark its evolution. Despite the relapse, the narrow movements were maintained until the close of the day. The Ibex 35 fell 0.12% to 9,186.1 points after having managed to reconquer the 9,200 points drilled the day before.

The bankshesitant for a good part of the session, they became the protagonists of the lurching of the Spanish king index. However, were several of the heavyweights of the selective those who, tinged with the red of last-minute losses, tipped the balance on the less friendly side of the graph.

Some examples were Inditex (-2.6%), Telephone (-2.2%), which saved by only 4 cents its permanence above the level of 4 euros per share, Iberdrola (-1%) and Repsol (-0.6%). However, none of these values ​​was placed among the most penalized of the day.

This dubious honor went to the actions of Solaria (-4.6%) and PharmaMar (-3.4%).

In front of the advances, ArcelorMittal added 4.4% to its graph, which marks 26.5 euros per share. The next ones on the podium were Sabadell Bank Y Merlin Properties, with increases of 3.4% and 3.3% respectively.

Softer, but decisive to avoid a further decline in the Spanish index were the gains of the Santander (+ 2.8%), CaixaBank (+ 2.1%), BBVA (+ 1.2%) and Bankinter (+ 0.9%).

Beyond the king index of the Spanish stock market, one of the main values ​​of the day was the travel agency eDreams Odigeo, which added 1.4% after having published the accounts for its last fiscal year. The company triples losses, but targets the progressive recovery of your business, which in the US remains only 20% of its 2019 volume.

For its part, Biosearch Thursday’s session closed flat at 2.17 euros per share and with low trading volume, at which end the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) authorized the Kerry Group takeover. In the meantime, Ezentis the session in which it was confirmed that the president of Audax Renovables will take control earlier than expected ended with decreases of 0.5%.

In the secondary fixed income market, the Spanish ten-year bond saw its profitability thresholds rise up to 0.48%. However, the risk premium against benchmark German bunds remained impassive at 66 basis points.