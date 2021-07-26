The Ibex Medium Cap will be left with only 18 securities due to the Liberbank merger

Related news

The Ibex Medium Cap It will have two values ​​less than usual as of this Monday, August 2. As a result of the absorption of Liberbank by Unicaja, the benchmark index of Spanish listed medians will lose another of its components and your basket will be reduced to only 18 values.

The withdrawal of Liberbank from the basket of values ​​of the selective will be produced at the same time as that of Euskaltel, announced a few days ago. In this case, the telephone operator is left without his position, waiting to know what acceptance the bid formulated by MásMóvil finally reaps to gain control of it.

In the case of Euskaltel, the Technical Advisory Committee of the Ibex Indices (CAT) will make a decision on its return or replacement when it knows the result of the purchase offer. However, it has already been advanced that Liberbank will not be relieved until the next regular meeting of the body, scheduled for next September 8.

New Unicaja shares

Likewise, the CAT has announced that it will adjust the index to take into account the newly issued Unicaja shares through which it will attend to the absorption of Liberbank. In this sense, the bank will quote with an applicable coefficient of 60% on its capital, equivalent to 1,592,900,087 shares.

The absorption of Liberbank by Unicaja Banco will lead this Friday to the fifth Spanish bank by assets, which will exceed 110,000 million euros. The new Unicaja will have a presence in 80% of the national territory, more than 4.5 million clients and a position of leadership in six autonomous communities.

