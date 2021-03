Now it is important that you cancel the downward gap of last Friday

The Ibex ends with a rise of 0.95% and manages to cover the downward gap left last Monday. Attentive to the end of the short-term correction, although for the next few days we should wait for a close above 8,624 points, the maximum of the bearish gap of a week ago. If it manages to overcome this bearish gap, it is likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the 9,000 point level.