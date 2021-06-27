The Ibex manages to approach 9,100 points compared to the pressure of the electricity companies

The vagueness it was marking the European bags again. Caution reigned among investors who were very indecisive when it came to setting a course with their bets despite some positive confidence data posted early. The Ibex 35 went from green to red several times throughout the session. At the close, rise of 0.23% to 9,095 points.

This bullish pull after many wobbles to one side and the other of the chart was greatly contributed by financials. BBVA (+ 1.9%) and Santander Bank (+ 1.1%) became clear bullish levers of the selective.

Even the Sabadell, that had to fit a rating cut even ‘BBB-‘ by S&P managed to add 0.7% to its graph. With this exception, the risk measurement agency shared good prospects for the entire sector in Spain.

Even more energetic were the advances of ArcelorMittal (+ 2.7%) and PharmaMar (+ 2.7%). Also Cie Automotive, Fluidra (+ 1.3%) and Grifols (+ 1.3%) were placed at the top of the revaluation table.

On the other side, the worst performances were taken IAG Y Meliá Hotels, with decreases of 2.3% and 2.1%. Both fit with punishment for their assessment the fact that the United Kingdom did not include the Canary Islands in its list of safe destinations without the obligation to keep quarantines.

In addition, Iberdrola one more day was placed in the caboose after the opening of an investigation to its president, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, and other executives of the firm for the Villarejo case.

Due to the secondary fixed income market, the reassuring words of the central banks this time had a lesser influence and the returns of the majority of references escaped to the upside again. Spanish ten-year bonds returned at rates close to 0.5%.