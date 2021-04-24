The Ibex maintains the consolidation of the last weeks

0.44% decreases in the IBEX 35 which has been trading on a sideband for more than a month. For the next few days we will be very aware of a closing above 8,740 points, annual maximums. This would be a sign of strength that would lead us to consider an extension of the gains to the 9,000 point level. We will not appreciate even the slightest sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above the support at 8,426 points.

