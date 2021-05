The upside target is at 9,500 points

New consolidation session in the IBEX 35 which remains trading in the vicinity of the annual maximums that it presents at 9,241 points. Its technical aspect is good and everything seems to indicate that it could exceed these prices, which would make us think of an extension of the gains to the level of 9,500 points. The first level of support is at 9,000 points, although we will not see a sign of weakness as long as it remains trading above 8,800 points.