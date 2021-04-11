The Ibex left 0.8% pressured by the setback in industrial production

European stocks reached the last session of the week hesitant. Investors doubted whether to trust vaccination campaigns or attend to some data that returned to target the fragility of recovery. At closing, sales were imposed, so the Ibex 35 lost 0.83% up to 8,565.8 points and its graph was moving away from the conquest of 8,600 integers.

At the close of the session, only five values ​​managed to end in green, which explained the last-minute downward turn of the selective, which in the week accumulated losses of 0.14% of its capitalization. Furthermore, in this small group, only Acerinox it rallied above the percentage point, 1.15%.

The list of stocks with gains in the last session of the week was completed by the ‘rookie’ Fluidra (+ 0.6%), CaixaBank (+ 0.3%), ArcelorMittal (+ 0.3%) and Grifols (+ 0.2%).

The most intense red was for Solaria (-3.1%), which nevertheless managed to save the green during the week. PharmaMar (-3.1%) and Cie Automotive (-3%) were the next in a caboose in which Amadeus (-2.8%) and BBVA (-2.4%) also had their place.

To this trajectory contributed the weak industrial production data that see the light this Friday in several European markets. Without going any further, in Spain there was a decrease of 2.1% in February when economists did not expect falls beyond 1.3%. In Germany the decline reached 1.6% while in France the hit reached 4.7%.