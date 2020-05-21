The IBEX 35 stands apart from the rest of European squares and faces the half session by quoting flat and looking for the 6,700 points. Specifically, the selective index decreased a slight 0.08% after 12 hours, until the 6,682 integers. In this way, it cut the fall of 1.5% with which the session began this Thursday.

As the morning wore on, the further declines They were registered by BBVA (-2.2%), Merlin Properties (-2.06%), Bankia (-1.81%) and Repsol (-1.65%). On the opposite side, the advances from Siemens Gamesa (+ 4.13%), Ence (+ 4.11%), Acciona (+ 3.83%), IAG (+ 3.19%) and Telefónica (+ 2.66%).

The day is again marked by tensions between the United States and China with accusations about the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, which could lead to a trade war. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has again attacked China on account of his management of the coronavirus pandemic and has assured that the authorities of the Asian country could have stopped “the plague” but “they did not do it.”

The president has pointed out that the “disinformation” and the “propaganda attack” in the United States and Europe is a “disgrace” and has assured that “everything comes from above”, in a veiled reference to the President of China, Xi Jinping. “They could have stopped the plague easily, but they did not,” he settled.

On the other hand, investors remain vigilant about the progressive economic reopening in different countries, including Spain, and they will be pending in addition to the conference that the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, Jerome Powell, will offer on Covid-19 this Thursday.

In fact, Powell will speak just a day after the Fed’s minutes are known, in which the agency warns that the workers and households with the lowest incomes will be the most affected by the crisis generated by the Covid-19, while It does not completely rule out a second outbreak of the virus in the North American country.

In this scenario, the barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 34.16, while the Brent crude, of reference for Europe, marked a price of 36.38 dollars.

Also, the european bags They maintained falls of 0.85% for the Ftse 100 in London, 1.39% for the Dax in Frankfurt and 0.95% for the Cac 40 in Paris.

For his part, the risk premium Spanish advanced to 120 basis points, with the interest demanded of the ten-year bond at 0.73%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0968 ‘Green bills’.